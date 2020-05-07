GOSHEN — The history of Goshen High School boys basketball dates back to the 1910-11 season, and in all of those years, Drew Hogan has notched the best season in terms of points scored ever by a member of the sophomore class.
The 5-foot-9 guard poured in a team-high 379 points for the RedHawks who finished with an 11-12 overall record, 2-5 in the Northern Lakes Conference.
His point total surpassed the previous high by a sophomore set by Dave Culp (325 points) in the 1966-67 campaign.
“It was pretty cool to break the record, but I really didn’t know about it until after the game when my parents told me,” Hogan said. “My concern is about wins or losses instead of how many points I score. It’s an awesome accomplishment that I can look back on someday.”
Hogan actually got a chance to meet Culp after he had broken the record.
“I was in a weight lifting class and he (Culp) was the substitute,” Hogan said. “He told me congratulations and he told me some stories from his playing days.
“He (Culp) is still a competitor because he told me he scored his points before there was a 3-point line.”
ALL-AROUND
Culp was an all-around athlete at Goshen lettering in basketball (three years), tennis (four) and baseball (three). He was the team most valuable player in each of the sports as a senior. His 1,128 career is still fourth on the all-time GHS list behind 1969 graduate John Ritter 1,523 points, 2003 grad Andrew Hershberger 1,306 and 1929 grad Lloyd “Bunk” Williams 1,174.
Culp’s sophomore record was set on a Goshen team that posted a 15-8 record for Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame coach Art Cosgrove. Culp was the team’s leading scorer, finishing ahead of juniors Royce Cripe and Pete Weddell who both netted 313 points.
Culp went on to play two years of basketball and three years of baseball at Western Michigan University.
Other high-scoring seasons by GHS sophomores were 316 by Hershberger in 2000-01, 270 by Howard Burkholder in 1958-59, 232 by Ritter in 1966-67, 231 by Mike Hunsberger in 1977-78, 229 by Williams in 1926-27 and 226 by Ethan Hussey in 2006-07.
Hogan played in all 23 games for the RedHawks this season, averaging 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He barely came off the floor, averaging 31.6 minutes per game. High school varsity games are 32 minutes.
He shot 53.1 percent (77-of-145) on 2-point field goals, 49.1 (54-of-110) from 3-point range and 75.9 (63-of-83) at the free-throw line.
CAREER-HIGH
Hogan tossed in a career-high 30 points against Lakeland in the regular season and against Warsaw in the 4A sectional at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
“I could talk about Drew for the next three hours,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said after the Lakeland game on Feb. 12. “He is so consistent. I think he has only had two games this season when he scored less than double digits. He is strong, he gets to the right spots and he makes shots. He is one of the best to ever play at Goshen High School.”
The coach also talked about Hogan after a 55-50 win over South Bend St. Joseph, also this past season.
Goshen’s style of offense found the openings in the St. Joe defense and Hogan capitalized on nearly every opportunity he saw. Besides handling the ball most of the time, the youthful guard shredded the defense with 28 points.
“Drew is what you want in an athlete, not just a basketball player,” Wohlford said after the game on Dec. 14, 2019. “He is locked in on whatever he is doing. I told (assistant coach Chris) Davis the other day: I don’t think Drew has ever had a bad practice. Chris responded by saying ‘I don’t think he has ever had a bad drill.’ Drew is locked in whether it is a practice or a game.”
Hogan feels the Warsaw and St. Joseph games were among his best this past season.
“Shooting is probably my biggest asset followed by setting up teammates,” he said. “It really doesn’t matter to me who scores the points as long as we get the win.”
Hogan still referred to the 57-56 overtime loss to Warsaw as a team effort despite he tossed in 30 of the team’s 56 points.
“It was a team effort. I had the hot hand and my teammates kept getting me the ball,” he said. “It’s not just me on the floor. I can’t guard five guys on defense.”
