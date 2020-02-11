GOSHEN — Goshen coach Micheal Wohlford gave his sophomore guard Drew Hogan a high compliment when he called him a machine.
Hogan was machine-like Tuesday night, scoring a career-high 30 points in leading the RedHawks to a 61-52 non-conference win over the visiting Lakeland Lakers.
“I could talk about Drew for the next three hours,” the coach said. “He is so consistent. I think he has only had two games this season when he scored less than double digits. He is strong, he gets to the right spots and he makes shots. He is one of the best to ever play at Goshen High School.”
The RedHawks trailed 17-11 at the end of the first period. Hogan gave Goshen a 25-21 lead with 2:38 left before halftime when he drained a 3-pointer. Goshen went on to lead 30-26 at intermission.
“Drew gave us the lead at halftime,” Wohlford said about his standout who netted 16 of his points in the opening half.
Hogan’s previous scoring high was 28 this season against South Bend St. Joseph.
The 61 points is the most scored by the team since a 70-59 overtime win at South Bend Clay on Dec. 17, 2019.
Another key player for the RedHawks was senior Zack Barker, who tossed in all 11 of his points in the second half.
“Zack was very passive on both offense and defense in the first half,” Wohlford said. “I told him at halftime he is a 13 point per game scorer and why was he being so passive. We ran a play for him to start the second half. That started him on offense. His defense was better and he even blocked a shot.”
Two other players the coach praised were senior guards Jarah Byler and Tommy Cartagena Garcia.
According to the coach, Byler missed school Monday because of illness.
“He was sick and still is. He is very tired right now,” Wohlford said. “He could only played about two or three minutes at a time, but there was a stretch in the first half when we were down 17-11 that he went six minutes. That gassed him for the second half.”
Cartegena Garcia started in place of Byler.
“Tommy has earned a chance to start,” the coach said. “He had eight rebounds and six assists tonight.”
Byler didn’t score in the contest, but gave the RedHawks a boost on the defensive end.
“Jarah guarded Lakeland’s best player, Brayden Bontrager, and the two quarters he was on him Bontrager scored seven points,” Wohlford said. “Sometimes a great player doesn’t have to score to contribute to a to a win.”
Bontreger scored 26 points to lead the Lakers.
“He is a potential D-1 player,” Wohlford said. “He has D-1 talent. He can score from anywhere. He is a threat to shoot when he steps on the floor. Our kids have D-1 smarts and desire. They are kids that know their roles and do not force things.”
Goshen improves to 10-7 on the season and travels to Wawasee Friday.
“I’m so proud of our kids for getting to 10 wins,” the coach said. “Lakeland is a good team. Nothing is ever easy in Indiana high school basketball.”
Lakeland (6-12) hosts Central Noble Friday.
Goshen lead 53-47 after a layup by Bontrager at the 1:35 mark of the final stanza. Goshen iced the win at the free-throw line scoring their final eight points of the game on freebies.
That was a change from the rest of the game as the team was 14-of-25 from the charity stripe.
“We had two guys go 0-of-4 at the line,” Wohlford said.
Freshman Quinn Bechtel scored 10 points for the RedHawks, giving them three players in double figures. Junior Blak Wiess finished with eight and Cartagena Garcia two.
Goshen had a much better night shooting from the field. The RedHawks were 20-of-34 on field goals, including 7-of-13 from beyond the arc.
Senior Braden Yoder and junior Bracey Shepherd had six points apiece for the Lakers. Junior Colton Isaacs added five, junior Mason Douglas four, senior Kolton Taylor three and freshman Ben Keil two.
JV GAME
Freshman Deecon Hill poured in 27 (six 3-pointers) for Goshen in a 57-38 JV win. Sophomore Zach Subera chipped in with eight points, junior Isaac Sawatzky and freshman Lleyton Weddell both seven, sophomore Anders Revoir six and sophomore Brandon Rivera two. Freshman Christian Troyer scored 10 points, sophomore Caleb Sellers, freshmen Tommy Curtis and Zeke Wachtman five apiece to lead Lakeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.