ELKHART — For the seventh time in school history, a Goshen boys basketball player has scored 1,000 points for his career.
The latest member of that group became senior Drew Hogan Friday night against Concord. Hogan knocked down a ‘3’ from the top of the key with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter, giving him 16 for the game and 1,000 for his career. Those would be the last points the senior scored in a 53-32 victory for the RedHawks over the Minutemen inside McCuen Gym.
“It wasn’t a set play; we just ran a ball screen and I was open,” said Hogan of the history-making shot. “That’s all it was, and I hit it. … I didn’t know how close I was until someone told me at halftime (nine points at half), so then, obviously, I could just add up the points.
“It’s pretty awesome; it’s an honor. I owe it to my teammates, too, because how many of those are assisted by them? Happy to be 9-1 and get the conference win, too.”
Hogan becomes the first boys basketball player at Goshen to reach the milestone since 2003 graduate Andrew Hershberger. He’s currently seventh all-time in program scoring history, sitting 32 points behind 1992 alum Matt Greiser for sixth and 37 points behind 1983 grad Marc Ruhling for fifth all time in program history.
Only two girls hoopers in school history have reached 1,000 career points: 2021 grad Brynn Shoup-Hill (1,316 points) and 2013 alum Aimee Swihart (1,219 points).
Goshen coach Michael Wohlford was not short on praise for Hogan, who’s become a three-sport star during his time wearing the red and white.
“You’re just really happy for the kid because he’s about as unpretentious as it gets,” Wohlford said. “He won’t ever boast. He’s a state medalist in cross country and track and now a 1,000-point scorer, and you wouldn’t know talking to him. That’s what’s so special. He’s a quiet leader; kids follow him. I never really worry about if we’ll be ready for a game because I know we have Drew Hogan leading, and the kids just follow him. He’s been that way since he was in third grade — I’m not exaggerating. He’s been that way for nine years.
“Credit to his parents for helping mold him into who he is, and we’re just reaping the benefits. You don’t get to coach a Drew Hogan often; some guys never get to in their entire career. So, we’re just trying to cherish every day because he’s a special kid.”
Concord coach Derrick DeShone also complimented Hogan for the way he plays the game.
“He’s a really, really good player,” said DeShone of Hogan. “More than just his scoring, his toughness is off the charts. … I want to play him again, so hopefully we get a chance to play him again. The competitor in me wants another piece of him. He’s a really good player and deserves all the success he gets.”
As for the rest of the game, the Goshen defense took away almost everything Concord wanted to do with the ball. The end result was holding the Minutemen to four, eight and six points in the first three quarters, respectively, while Goshen scored 39 points in the first three frames to build a 21-point lead.
“We wanted to make (Zaven) Koltookian catch it far away from the basket,” Wohlford said. “We have two 6’7” kids with size, so we didn’t have to double (team Koltookian); that was job number one. Job number two was (Malachi) Emmons is really good; we wanted to shut down his drives. We had a few other keys, but our guys’ will to win is pretty strong.”
The Minutemen were a little shorthanded Friday, as starting point guard Jack D’Arcy and reserve guards Javarion and Jarion Sheppard were out due to health and safety protocols.
“Our kids played hard,” DeShone said. “They did all the right things. We just missed a lot of shots; (Goshen) made shots. … We had a lot of guys who played in different spots. Jack for us is our security blanket, and right, wrong or indifferent, he’s just our most experienced player and guys lean on him. That’s still no excuse; I thought our kids still played hard and tried to do the right things.”
Concord (4-6, 0-2 NLC) ended up being led in scoring by senior Ethan Kavanaugh, who had eight points off the bench. The Minutemen return to action next Friday with a road NLC game against Plymouth. The Pilgrims lost a tight one, 47-42, to Mishawaka Friday to bring their record to 3-8 overall and 0-2 in conference games.
Hogan’s 16 points led the RedHawks offense. Sophomore Gage Worthman had 12 points to compliment Hogan, and eight different Goshen players ended up scoring in the game altogether.
The winning streak for the RedHawks now sits at eight games. They’re 9-1 overall and 2-0 in NLC games. Goshen gets a formidable NLC test in their next game, as they will travel to Warsaw next Friday in a battle to see who’ll remain unbeaten in conference play. The Tigers are 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the league following a 61-47 win over Northridge Friday night.
“It feels great,” Hogan said. “We’re on a roll. We’ve just got keep grinding out every practice and come prepared like we have been. We have a tough one against Warsaw next Friday, and that’ll be a hard-fought game. But our guys are ready. We’re ready.”
