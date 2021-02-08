PLYMOUTH — Despite having eight days off between games, the Goshen boys basketball team showed no signs of rust in Monday’s 45-31 victory over Plymouth in Northern Lakes Conference action. The visiting RedHawks (6-11, 2-4 NLC) led wire-to-wire over the host Pilgrims (2-16, 0-6 NLC) and the game was only tied once at 3-3 early.
That doesn’t mean Goshen totally cruised to victory, though. Plymouth made the RedHawks earn the win, especially with a late third quarter surge. Goshen was leading 31-20 when the Pilgrims went on a 5-0 run, making it a 31-25 ball game with a minute remaining in the frame.
On the ensuing Goshen possession, the RedHawks missed a 3-point shot. Senior Blak Wiess grabbed the rebound, but then it was knocked out of his hands. The loose ball was picked up by Goshen junior Drew Hogan, who drove to the rim, made a layup and was fouled in the process. Hogan made the free throw to give his team a nine-point advantage going to the fourth quarter.
The RedHawks then scored the first six points of the final period on ‘3’s’ from Hogan and senior Isaac Sawatzky.
“That was big,” said Goshen coach Michael Wohlford on Hogan’s 3-point play to end the third quarter. “It was huge, and it started a pretty big run for us. It was 31-25, and then you get it to 40-25. It started that 9-0 run.”
Hogan led all scorers with 25 points. He had 10 in the first quarter, and then five in each of the remaining periods. While Wohlford said Hogan was the offensive leader for his team, he also singled out the defensive play of two others as well.
“I thought Drew dominated the game, offensively, and I think Quinn (Bechtel) and Blak (Wiess) dominated the game, defensively,” Wohlford said. “Quinn and Blak did an exceptional job; Quinn on No. 15, (Noah) Bales, who’s a great shooter. And then Blak was an exceptional helper tonight; he helped on curls, he helped off. That was the best defensive game Blak has played all year, and so that really helped us tonight.”
Others scoring for the RedHawks were sophomore Deecon Hill with nine points, Bechtel with four, Sawatzky with three and Wiess and freshman Gage Worthman two each.
Monday’s win snaps a four-game losing streak for the Goshen. Despite the losing, Wohlford feels like his team has been improving in those contests.
“I think we’ve been improving, but sometimes you don’t win when you’re improving,” Wohlford said. “So, people from the outside look and — hey, we played Northridge, Mishawaka and Penn. These are three top 100 teams in Indiana; one is probably top 50. It’s really good teams with well-rounded offenses, and I think we played them well, especially in spurts.
“Tonight, we were able to get a win, and I’m happy for our kids.”
It’s a quick turnaround for the RedHawks, as they travel to Lakeland Tuesday night for a non-conference tilt with the Lakers. Goshen’s schedule opens up a little bit for them in the next couple of weeks, as their next three scheduled games — Lakeland, Wawasee on Friday and at LaPorte next Tuesday — are all against teams with below .500 records.
A chance to pick up some additional wins before the tournament starts in March is big for Wohlford and his team.
“It’s good that the kids can get some positive reinforcement because they are getting better,” Wohlford said. “We’re a young team, still. I don’t think people realize that, but we start a freshman and two sophomores. In the annals of Goshen history, I’m not sure that’s happened a lot. And they’re major contributors for us. So, for our kids to get some wins and validate the improvements they’re making is really big.
“Those other games are winnable, too. We just have to play a more complete game, and we weren’t able to put together a full 32 minutes. Tonight, we were good for most of it, and hopefully (against Lakeland) we get back and play well again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.