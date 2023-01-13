GOSHEN — Who knew the bank was still open late on a Friday night?
Deecon Hill knew, that’s who.
The Goshen senior was the hero against Warsaw, banking in a three-point shot off the backboard as the final buzzer sounded to lift the RedHawks to a 51-48 win over the Tigers Friday night at Interra Gym.
“Coach (Michael Wohlford) drew it up, and he told Quinn (Bechtel) if he gets stopped to just throw it back to me and for me to shoot it,” said Hill of the final play. “I wasn’t expecting the (Warsaw) defender to help, and I just had to get it up there.”
Hill finished with a team-high 20 points, scoring 10 in each half. His only points in the fourth quarter were the three as time expired.
“He’s a kid that used to dribble around and running the clock down when he was young,” said Wohlford of Hill. “To see him have the opportunity to make a play, I wasn’t overly surprised just because he played well all game. I thought he was as locked-in on both ends of the floor as he’s been all year, and I’m happy he could have that success in that moment because he deserves it.”
Warsaw (6-6, 2-1 Northern Lakes Conference) took a 47-45 lead with 24.4 seconds remaining after a pair of free throws from senior Jaxson Gould, who led all scorers with 22 points.
On the next possession, Goshen (6-5, 1-2 NLC) came down the court and drilled a ‘3’ courtesy of Noah Alford. The senior took a cross-court pass from his classmate, Quinn Bechtel, and sank the shot from nearly the same place on the court that Hill made his.
Alford’s three made it 48-47 home team with 12 seconds to go.
After a timeout, the Tigers put the ball in the hands of Gould. It looked like Bechtel was going to come away with a steal, but the ball landed right in the hands of Warsaw senior Drew Heckaman. The 6’3” forward went up for a shot and was fouled, sending him to the free-throw line for two shots.
Heckaman missed the first one, then made the second to tie it at 48 and set up Hill’s heroics.
Bechtel also had the assist on the game-winning shot. He finished with six assists to go along with 11 points.
“Quinn Bechtel barely practiced all week,” Wohlford said. “Quinn Bechtel’s one of the toughest kids we’ve ever had here. His ankle’s nasty, and he played every minute. We never took him out. Just so proud of him.”
It was a completely different set of feelings for Goshen Friday from what they felt after last week’s 57-41 loss to Concord. Hill said there was extra motivation to perform well in practice this week because of the loss to the Minutemen.
“This week in practice, coach said nobody was safe to start,” Hill said. “So, I really had to focus on playing defense and scoring the ball.”
It was a competitive game throughout the contest, as the first half featured eight lead changes alone. Seven of those came in the second quarter, including the lead alternating on the final four possessions of the half.
When the dust settled, Warsaw led, 27-26, at the break.
Goshen then came out in the third quarter on fire, going on an 9-0 run to open up the lead to eight. The advantage reached as high as 10, 41-31, for the RedHawks before they took a 41-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Execution on both ends of the court,” said Wohlford on what allowed his team to create some separation in the third stanza. “The execution on both ends was awesome. We ran something every time down and thought our kids executed well.”
The Tigers wouldn’t go down without a fight. The visitors went on a 12-1 run dating back to the end of the third frame to retake the lead, 43-42, with 4:40 to go.
After nearly a minute ran off the clock, Goshen went back ahead on a jumper from Bechtel. A free throw from Gage Worthman extended the lead to two with 2:27 left, but Warsaw immediately tied it at 45 on a field goal from sophomore Brandt Martin.
Martin missed a free throw that could’ve put the Tigers ahead at that time, though. Warsaw missed a total of five free throws in the fourth quarter alone and went 13-for-20 from the charity stripe for the game.
Goshen made 19 of 36 shots attempted, including an impressive 7-of-9 from beyond the arc. They also had 14 assists in the game, compared to just seven for the Tigers.
It’s the RedHawks first win over Warsaw since a sectional game in the 2017-18 season. Goshen had lost six in a row to their NLC foes, including an overtime game in the 2019-20 sectionals and by one point a season ago in Warsaw.
“This is a great win,” Hill said. “My freshman year, losing to them in the sectional was awful. And then every other year, either getting blown out or losing by one like last year. So, this game almost means everything for us. We finally got over the hump to beat Warsaw.”
Goshen plays again Tuesday at home against Jimtown. It’s part of a varsity girls and boys doubleheader, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys at approx. 7:30 p.m.
“It’s big for the group and big for the weekend, but we can’t let it affect out next game,” said Wohlford of the win. “That’s the message (Saturday), but this is still big for the group. They deserve it.”