GOSHEN — On a night when the Goshen seniors were honored for the final home game of their careers, it was a core group of youngsters that sparked the RedHawks to a 65-59 win over the visiting Marquette Catholic Blazers Friday night to close out the regular season.
The five seniors on the squad — Ryan Harmelink, Zack Barker, Zane Barker, Jarah Byler and Tommy Cartagena-Garcia — started the game for the home team.
“This is a great group of seniors, both on the court and in the classroom,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “They helped us get to 11 wins this season. This was a great way for them to go out and a good way to head into the sectional.”
Goshen (11-11) meets the Warsaw Tigers Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. in the second game of the Class 4A sectional at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
Freshman Deecon Hill was key among the youngsters for the RedHawks, scoring a career-high 16 points. The youngster drained four 3-pointers.
“This is not unexpected from Deecon. He had 20 points in a game playing with the varsity last summer,” the coach said. “He has never seen a shot that he didn’t think wasn’t going in. That is an important quality to have.”
Goshen swished a total of nine treys in the game. Zack Barker and freshman Quinn Bechtel both had two and junior Drew Hogan one.
“I didn’t think I would see a game where we had nine ‘3s’ and Drew only have one of them,” Wohlford said.
Hogan had 13 points, Zack Baker and Bechtel 12 apiece for the RedHawks. Byler just missed giving Goshen five players in double figures, ending with nine.
“Bechtel has found his shoot and at the right time with the sectional coming up,” the coach said.
Zane Barker had two points and sophomore Anders Revoir one for the winners.
Hogan, Bechtel and Hill combined to score 41 of Goshen’s points.
“That is a really good group,” Wohlford said.
The score was tied 16-16 at then end of the first period. The RedHawks opened a lead in the second period thanks to a barrage of treys. Hill led the way with a pair of buckets from beyond the arc as Goshen went up 28-18 at one point on they way to a 36-27 halftime lead.
Goshen kept the pressure on the Blazers in the third and the lead expanded to 52-21 with 1:29 left in the period when Hill drilled another ‘3’ off a pass from Hogan.
Sophomore Kaden Manna scored 20 points, sophomore Britain Harris 16 and senior Jake Tarnow 15 to lead the Blazers.
Marquette Catholic finishes the regular season 8-14.
JV
Sophomore Jordan Williams scored 16 points and junior Isaac Sawatzky 15 for the Goshen RedHawks in a 46-40 win over Marquette. Sophomore Isaiah park added seven points for the winners, sophomore Brandon Rivera three, sophomore Zach Subera and freshman Yabi Kurtz both two and freshman Noah Alford one. Goshen finishes 12-10.
Freshman Connor Bakota netted 13 points and sophomore Sam Johnson seven to lead Marquette.
