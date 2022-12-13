GOSHEN — What a difference two games can make.
Last Saturday, Goshen squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to South Bend Saint Joseph in what would eventually be an overtime loss for the RedHawks.
Fast forward to Tuesday night, and this time, Goshen adjusted against another team hailing from South Bend in Clay.
Heading into the fourth quarter trailing 41-38, the RedHawks outscored the Colonials 16-8 in the final eight minutes, securing a solid 54-49 win at Interra Gym in Goshen.
“In between the third and fourth quarters, we told our guys that we were going to run our motion, play under control and make plays to win the game,” Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford said. “That’s what we did, and that’s what it took to win this game. Clay’s a good team, and this is a really satisfying win for our group.”
Clay (3-3) played with heavy tempo during the first quarter, which really made Goshen (4-2) uncomfortable.
The Colonials played a full-court press, forcing a few key turnovers by the RedHawks to build an early lead in the opening quarter.
Led by senior Ameer Davis — who had 11 points in the first quarter — Clay held an 18-11 advantage over Goshen with 1:45 left before the second quarter.
“We played a little too hurried,” Wohlford said. “We were playing the way they wanted us to. We were just playing too fast. (Clay) will do that to you. They fly all over the floor. But once we got under control, we were able to play the game more at our pace.”
Down 20-13 with 7:25 to go in the second quarter, Goshen started to sway the momentum in its direction.
Baskets by senior Ryan Eldridge and junior Gage Worthman cut Clay’s lead to three with six minutes left in the half.
Three minutes later, after some buckets on both sides, a ‘3’ from Worthman cut Clay’s lead to one at 24-23 with 2:20 before the break.
Senior Quinn Bechtel gave his team a 25-24 lead — its first since 11-9 — with an easy basket around the rim with 1:50 to go in the period, but a pair of free throws by Harris and a drive to the hole from junior Ayden Kent handed the visiting team a 28-27 lead at halftime.
Goshen’s halftime adjustments quickly translated form the locker room to the court to start the second half, with the RedHawks opening the first few minutes of the third on a 9-0 run.
Senior Deecon Hill was responsible for five of those points, while Worthman and Bechtel picked up a basket a piece.
Instead of running away with the contest up 36-28, Goshen allowed Clay to eventually regain the lead following a 13-2 run to end the third.
The Colonials turned up the defensive pressure once again, holding the RedHawks to just two points during the final five minutes of the period.
On the other side, five different Clay players found the bottom of the basket on their way to a 41-38 lead with eight minutes left to play.
Wohlford’s message to his team was put into action on the court, though, with Goshen outscoring Clay 10-2 during the first five minutes of the fourth.
Both Eldridge and Bechtel were converting down in the post, helping the RedHawks build a 48-43 lead with 2:55 remaining.
Add a bucket by senior Lleyton Weddell on the next offensive possession and Goshen had the game in hand with 2:30 left.
“We made plays when we needed to and Clay didn’t as often,” said Wohlford of the fourth quarter. “Our defense was excellent in the fourth quarter. I thought we rebounded really well. Ryan Eldridge did a great job with 12 (points) and seven (rebounds) and Quinn Bechtel was the offensive (Tuesday), driving to score. We really needed that, because he kind of kept us afloat at times.”
Clay made things a little interesting during the final couple of minutes, getting to within three at 52-49 following a converted old-fashioned three-point play by Harris with under a minute to play, but two free throws from Bechtel with five seconds to play would secure the win for the RedHawks.
Clay — who will play South Bend Adams on Friday next — was led by 23 from Harris. Kent was second on the team with nine points.
Despite struggling at both the free-throw line (3-of-9) and the three-point line (3-of-13), Goshen now stands at 4-2 with a big Northern Lakes Conference matchup with Northridge (5-1) looming this weekend.
In the box score, Bechtel (16), Eldridge (12) and Worthman (11) led the way for the RedHawks.
“It’s a big game for us,” said Wohlford of Saturday’s matchup with Northridge. “We’re very blessed to be in a place where we can play a high-level basketball game like that. … I’m excited for our kids to experience the environment. It’s going to be special.”