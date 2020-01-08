GOSHEN — The second week of action in the Northern Lakes Conference is slated for tonight.
One of the games has the Goshen RedHawks (6-3 overall, 0-1 in the NLC) at the Concord Minutemen (0-7, 0-1).
The RedHawks are seeking to get back on the winning track after losing their last two games in a row to Elkhart Central and Mishawaka Marian by a total of eight points.
Concord was a 48-36 winner a year ago. The Minutemen have a 22-14 edge in recent meetings in the season.
Goshen is averaging 47.8 points per game on offense and allowing 48.0 on defense. Concord is at 33.6 on offense and 52.3 on defense.
Sophomore Drew Hogan leads the RedHawks in scoring at 14.4 ppg, followed by senior Zack Barker 13.0, senior Jarah Byler 10.3. freshman Quinn Bechtel 3.7, junior Blak Wiess 3.1 and senior Drew Harmelink 2.9.
The RedHawks are shooting 46.7 percent from the floor, including 36.0 (40-of-111) from 3-point range. Baker is at 67.3 (35-of-52) and Byler 52.9 (35-of-68) from 2-point range. Hogan is 21-of-30 from 3-point range (52.5 percent).
Goshen is shooting 71.7 percent (84-of-117) from the free-throw line. Barker is at 80.9 percent (17-of-21), Hogan 76.3 (29-of-38) and Bechtel 71.4 (10-of-14).
Barker and Byler both have a total of 41 rebounds, Hogan 29 and Wiess 23. Barker has 13 steals and Bechtel 11. Hogan had 15 assists, Byler 24 and Bechtel 22.
Former Jimtown player Derrick DeShone is in his second season leading the Minutemen.
OTHER NLC GAMES
The NorthWood Panthers (8-3, 0-1) are at the Wawasee Warriors (7-3, 0-1), the Plymouth Pilgrims (4-7, 1-0) at the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers (4-4, 1-0) and Warsaw Tigers (8-2, 1-0) are at the Northridge Raiders (5-5, 1-0).
NorthWood is led in scoring by senior Trent Edwards 17.4 ppg, Northridge by junior Sam Smith 16.7 and senior Alex Stauffer 14.9 and Wawasee by senior Austin Miller 15.6 and sophomore Keaton Dukes 13.6.
NECC ACTION
The Westview Warriors (6-2 overall, 3-1 in the NECC) host the Hamilton Marines (0-9, 0-4), but the main attraction at the contest will be Warrior senor Charlie Yoder needs just one point to break the program’s all-time scoring record of 1,711 points set by 1973 graduate Gary Yoder.
Gary Yoder scored two points as a freshman, 502 as a sophomore 524 as a junior and 683 as a senior,
Charlie Yoder has 250 as a freshman, 496 as a sophomore, a school-record 734 a year ago and 231 so far this season.
The Eastside Blazers (4-5, 1-2) are at the Fairfield Falcons (2-7, 2-1) and the West Noble Chargers (3-5, 1-3) at the Lakeland Lakers (3-6, 1-3).
Senior Nolin Sharick is at 12.7 ppg for Fairfield while junior Breyden Bontrager is at 17.4 and classmate Bracey Shepherd 12.0 for Lakeland.
OTHER ACTION
The Bethany Christian Bruins (2-5) host the Argos Dragons (4-5) tonight and travel to the Bremen Lions (2-6) Saturday.
