GOSHEN — Playing the deliberate style of offense that had the Goshen RedHawks looking for the best possible shot worked to the team’s advantage and to the detriment of the South Bend St. Joseph Indians.
The RedHawks forced their opponent into spending a lot of time trying to defend the Goshen team, and as most coaches will tell you it takes more energy to play defense than it does offense.
The strategy worked as Goshen built up a 12-point lead in the fourth period before ending up with a 55-50 win over the Class 3A No. 8 ranked Indians Saturday night at Goshen.
“Our guys played well. We were locked in from the start,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “St. Joe was plying its fourth game in seven days so we knew if we made them work on each possession we could see some fatigue from them at the end.
“We did not take a lot of bad shots nor did we have a lot of live ball turnovers that would have let them get into their transition game. There are a very good transition team. We wanted to keep them out of that aspect of their game.”
Goshen improves to 4-0 on the season. It’s the first time Goshen has started a season with four straight wins since the 2007-08 squad, under the leadership of coach Brian Bechtel, won five straight to open the season. The current RedHawks will be trying to match that 5-0 start with a trip to South Bend Clay (2-3) Tuesday night.
Goshen opens the Northern Lakes Conference portion of its schedule by hosting the Northridge Raiders Saturday night. Northridge was a 43-31 winner at Angola Saturday to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Raiders travel to South Bend Washington Tuesday.
Goshen’s style of offense found the openings in the St. Joe defense and sophomore guard Drew Hogan capitalized on nearly every opportunity he saw. Besides handling the ball most of the time, the youthful point guard shredded the defense with a career-high 28 points.
“Drew is what you want in an athlete, not just a basketball player,” Wohlford said. “He is locked in on whatever he is doing. I told (assistant coach Chris) Davis the other day I don’t think Drew has every had a bad practice. Chris responded by saying ‘I don’t think he has ever had a bad drill.’ Drew is locked in whether it is practice or a game.”
Hogan netted eight points in the first period as Goshen took a 16-11 lead at quarter’s end. He was also doing his job of distributing the ball to teammates by feeding senior Zane Barker, who was streaking to the basket for a layup to give Goshen the five-point cushion heading into the second stanza.
“Drew showed tonight that he can also be a vocal leader for this team,” Wohlford said.
The coach expressed his pleasure in the communication between Hogan and his backcourt mate freshman Quinn Bechtel.
“Before the opening tip I heard them talking to each other about which one should take the ball if we wot the tip,” Wohlford said. “That is a freshman and a sophomore talking like that.”
Both offenses went stagnate in the second period, and when Hogan connected on a pair of freebies with 3.8 seconds remaining in the half the score was knotted 18-18.
Scoring picked up in the third period. Hogan’s 3-pointer at 6:30 gave the RedHawks a 25-21 lead. A trey junior JR Konieczny and a basket by senior Paxson Campbell put the Indians up 26-25 with 5:25 remaining in the quarter. That was the final time St. Joe was in the lead. The RedHawks finished out the period on a 15-7 run for a 40-33 advantage entering the fourth.
Goshen was leading 45-40 with 2:28 left to play. The RedHawks extended the lead to 52-40 with 1:10. Hogan and Bechtel combined to go 5-of-6 from the charity stripe during the stretch.
Hogan was 8-of-9 from the line as Goshen finished 15-of-19 from the free-throw line for the game.
Six different players scored for the RedHawks.
“We have a very unselfish group that really doesn’t care who gets the credit,” Wohlford said. “We also have a lot of kids that were playing IV or 8th grade ball last season. They have risen to the occasion this season.”
One such player is senior Jarah Byler, who scored 10 points for the RedHawks.
“Jarah has always been a good athlete. It took him from 7th grade until now to develop, but to see the progress has been really cool,” the coach said. “He doesn’t play any other sports. He is involved in music so he has balance in his life. He is also a pilot.”
Junior Blak Weiss had six points, Zack Barker five, Bechtel four and Zane Barker two for the RedHawks.
Konieczny, who has already made a verbal commitment to Notre Dame, scored 23 points to top the Indians. Sophomore Cole Hatkevich chipped in with nine, junior jack Futa eight and junior Will Terry six.
The Indians were a 40-32 JV winner. Sophomore Brandon Rivera netted seven points, freshmen Will Hershberger and Deecon Hill both five, junior Isaac Sawatzky three and sophomore Isaiah Park two for Goshen. Sophomores Jacob O’Dell and Declan Walsh had eight points apiece and Jack Quinn five for St. Joe.
