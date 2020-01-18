WARSAW — There’s no place like home for the Warsaw Tigers when it comes to playing the Goshen High School boys basketball team.
The Tigers, using a physical style of defense, combined with control of the offensive rebounding, broke open a two-point game going into the fourth period for a 49-39 Northern Lakes Conference win over the RedHawks Friday night in the Tiger Den.
“This is a place we have not been able to solve. This is a place I have not been able to solve,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said.
The RedHawks have never won at Warsaw since the new gym opened, dropping 16 consecutive decisions to the Tigers.
“It was difficult for us to score. We only shot 38 percent. A lot of those were good shots that just didn’t fall,” the coach said. “Warsaw contests every shot. We could not score inside.”
Drilling four 3-pointers in the first half helped keep the RedHawks in the contest. Goshen led 20-19 at halftime.
“We hit from outside in the first half, but Warsaw shut that down in the second half,” Wohlford said.
The RedHawks finished with five treys.
Goshen’s leading scorer, 5-9 sophomore Drew Hogan, tossed in nine points for the RedHawks.
Warsaw’s starting lineup included 6-4 senior Jaylen Coon and 6-4 junior Luke Adamiec.
“The Tigers’ size made it hard for us to get Drew shots,” the coach said.
Warsaw used that size to take a 27-16 edge in rebounds.
‘We knew coming in rebounding would be a challenge. In practice we did 5-on-6 rebounding drills to try and simulate Warsaw’s style of play,” Wohlford said. “We even put (assistant coach) Kris Davis in pads to try and simulate their physical style.”
KEY PLAY
Warsaw took a 30-28 lead at the end of the third period. The Tigers pushed their lead to 34-28 at 6:31 of the quarter. Goshen had a chance to cut into the lead, but made only the first of two free throws. Warsaw grabbed the rebound and fired the ball down the floor to Coon, who drained a trey for a 37-29 Tiger lead.
“We didn’t match up on the play. It was barely even a possession. Warsaw got the rebound, an outlet pass and the ‘3.' It didn’t cost us the game, but it was a really big turning point,” Wohlford said. “We were playing from behind after that.”
Following that play, the closest the RedHawks got was eight points (39-31) with 4:56 left to play following two freebies by Goshen senior Jarah Byler.
Another factor in the contest was the health of the RedHawks this past week.
“We didn’t have a full squad in practice until Wednesday, and even then the kids were practicing sick,” the coach said.
Senior Zack Barker netted 14 points to lead the RedHawks. Byler finished with six, freshman Quinn Bechtel three, junior Blake Wiess two and senior Ryan Harmelink one.
Senior Blake Marsh and Adamiec both had 14 points and Coon 11 to lead the Tigers.
JV
Warsaw was a 49-39 JV winner. Freshman Deecon Hill scored 17 points and sophomore Anders Revoir 15 for the RedHawks. Freshman Jaxson Gould had 18 points and sophomore Judah Simfukwe 12 for the Tigers.
