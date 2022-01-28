MISHAWAKA – Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford was confident in his team’s chances on the road against Mishawaka on Friday night.
According to Wohlford, his group shot the ball well at practice the previous two days coming into the game. Unfortunately for the RedHawks, that didn’t translate to the game against the Cavemen.
Tons of open looks from both inside and outside the three-point line didn’t fall for Goshen throughout the game, and some of that frustration led to good looks from a very athletic Mishawaka team that likes to run the ball up and down the court.
The RedHawks never led against Mishawaka, falling behind by as many as 22 in the second half. Goshen would eventually lose to the Cavemen, 51-33, losing its fourth game in a row in the process.
“To be honest, I’m not really frustrated,” Wohlford said. “I mean, we got good shots, but we just didn’t make them. I thought we would shoot well (Friday) night, because we’ve been making them the last two days. I think the guys are frustrated; they want to do better. We just didn’t execute very well, and when you don’t make shots, it’s very hard to win basketball games.”
At the start of the game, Goshen (9-5, 2-3 NLC) had the opportunities that would’ve changed the entire outlook of the game. Mishawaka (9-4, 3-1 NLC) left multiple open looks for guys like junior Deecon Hill and senior Quinn Bechtel to capitalize on from beyond the arc. The shots just didn’t fall.
Instead, the Cavemen jumped out to a 14-5 lead after freshman Jackson Snyder knocked down a ‘3’ to bump the lead to nine after Goshen sophomore Gage Worthman had just made a ‘3’ of his own.
The RedHawks managed to find some quick momentum going into the second quarter when Hill drained a turnaround jumper to make it 16-9 after eight minutes.
That momentum continued to build early in the second quarter for Goshen after Hill made a transition layup that made it 17-13 with six minutes left in the second half. The RedHawks wouldn’t score again for over three minutes though, helping the Cavemen build its lead back to double digits before the end of the half.
Mishawaka held the ball for the final minute of the first half before junior Mookie Ward found Snyder in the left corner for a ‘3’ that upped their lead to 30-17 at the break.
While Goshen has been able to dig out of similar holes earlier in the season, the offensive woes carried over into the second half this time.
The RedHawks scored just nine points during the third quarter, only getting within 12 during the frame. Instead of a comeback, Mishawaka’s proficient offense built a 20-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Cavemen’s zone defense continued to apply pressure to Goshen’s offense during the fourth, holding the RedHawks to just seven points.
Senior Drew Hogan and junior Deecon Hill only managed four points each during the game, while senior Quinn Bechtel didn’t score at all on Friday night in ‘The Cave.’
In spite of the team’s offensive struggles, two bright spots for the RedHawks came in Worthman – who led the team with 14 points – and sophomore Ryan Eldridge, who finished with seven on the night.
For Mishawaka, sophomore Tommy Harringer led the team with 11 points. Snyder had nine and Ward finished with eight.
The RedHawks will have a quick turnaround with a battle against Penn (11-2) on Saturday night.
“We got beat clearly in every way, and now we just have to pick ourselves up off the bench and come back (Saturday),” Wohlford said. “(Penn) is a really good team with a lot of length and really good guard play. And we know we have to be ready for (Saturday), but we have to let this sink in a little bit. We can’t just move on, because there are things happening we have to fix. We just have to learn from this and be better.”
