SOUTH BEND — Things were going according to plan for Goshen in the first 18 minutes of Saturday’s game against South Bend Saint Joseph.
After senior Noah Alford sank a corner ‘3,’ the RedHawks led the Indians, 40-26, with 6:01 to go in the third quarter. St. Joe had struggled to find an offensive rhythm up to that point, while Goshen was firing on all cylinders.
Then, things changed.
The home team went on a 12-2 run the rest of the third quarter, making it a four-point game. St. Joe then took a 43-42 lead less than a minute into the final frame, setting up a quarter that would see seven different lead changes.
Eventually, the game would go to overtime after both teams missed game-winning shot attempts in the final 12 seconds. In the extra session, it would be all Indians, as they outscored the RedHawks, 16-7, to win the game, 73-64.
“We gave up way too many overtime points,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “Sixteen points in four minutes, so that’d be a pace of 128 in a regulation game. ... It’s a tough one, but our kids played hard. We just didn’t execute well enough on either end in the second half.”
After a sequence where the lead changed on five-straight possessions in the fourth, St. Joe (4-1) was ahead, 54-52, with 2:45 remaining. They would extend that lead to five over the next 80 seconds courtesy of three free throws from sophomore Chase Konieczny.
Down five with 40 seconds to go, Goshen senior Deecon Hill drilled a ‘3’ to make it a one-possession game. Following a timeout, the RedHawks put on a full-court press defense. It worked, as Hill and senior Quinn Bechtel forced an errant pass out of Indians senior Gabe Nanni. The ball went right into the hands of Alford, who was unguarded under the basket and laid it in to tie it at 57.
Konieczny then wound up scoring half of his team’s overtime points, including the two free throws that put St. Joe ahead for good, 64-62, with 1:58 remaining.
After only scoring nine points through the first three quarters, Konieczny scored 18 in the final 12 minutes of game time to give him a game-high 26 points.
“He’s a special talent,” said Saint Joseph coach Eric Gaff of Konieczny. “He said, ‘I’m going to go win it,’ and he went out there and he won it. Makes my life a lot easier when he does that — wish he’d do it now for four quarters.”
Goshen (3-2) led 17-13 after the first quarter and 35-24 at halftime. The catalyst behind the offense was junior Gage Worthman, who scored 16 of his team-high 24 points in the first and second quarters. It was the second-straight contest that Worthman has led the RedHawks in scoring.
Worthman also added 11 rebounds for the game, giving him a double-double.
“He got some good looks,” said Wohlford of Worthman. “He rebounded hard; I thought he had some nice put-backs. I thought he made some really nice cuts against their zone defense. Just a really good performance from him.”
A key adjustment for the Indians in the second half was their defense. They ended forcing eight turnovers in the second half and overtime as opposed to four in the first half, in large part to both its press and 2-3 zone defenses.
“I think we sped the game up,” Gaff said. “We went to our 1-2-2 press and I think they just wore down, and we were able to start making some shots down the stretch. I think changing the speed of the game — we played three quarters at their speed, which we can’t do. They’re really good at their speed, and we tried to get him out of their game and it worked for us.”
“Their 2-3 zone was pretty effective,” Wohlford added. “We didn’t face it very well. We needed to figure out a couple of things, and that’s on the coaching staff; we couldn’t quite crack the code. And then we got some open shots and didn’t make them.”
While Konieczny paced the Indians with his 26 points, both junior Jayce Lee and sophomore Brashaun Woods had 15 points to power the home team’s offense.
Along with Worthman’s 24-point performance, Alford finished the game with 13 points, Hill 10, junior Ryan Eldridge eight, Bechtel seven and senior Lleyton Weddell two.
Goshen is back in action Tuesday with a home game against South Bend Clay.