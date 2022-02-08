GOSHEN — It had been a long 32 days for the Goshen boys basketball team.
After starting the season 9-1, the RedHawks had lost five-straight games heading into Tuesday’s contest against Lakeland. Having had last week’s lone game against Plymouth postponed due to snow, too, meant that the days between wins was extended to more than a month.
Fortunately for Goshen, there won’t be a day 33 of the losing streak.
The RedHawks took care of business against the Lakers, winning 67-48 in a game where the only time they trailed was 2-0 at the start.
After the game, Goshen coach Michael Wohlford was asked if the nine days off between games for his team was helpful for them or not. Their last contest was Jan. 29 at Penn.
“We played pretty well (Tuesday),” Wohlford said. “I mean, the jury’s still out on (if the rest helped). I felt like we would’ve played well on Thursday last week against Plymouth as well, but it didn’t happen. There are things you just can’t control, and our kids bought-in to the practices we had. At this time of the year, it’s all about quality and not quantity of time. And so, we refocused on some things.”
The game started off slow, with Goshen leading just 5-4 midway through the first quarter. After Lakeland coach Chris Keil called a timeout with 3:25 to go in the frame, the RedHawks came out with a full-court press defense. The pressure caused by Goshen worked, as they would close the quarter on a 10-2 run to go up 15-8 after eight minutes of play.
The Lakers (5-13) wound up committing eight turnovers in the first quarter.
“We were expecting them to press,” said Keil of Goshen. “We lost the ball a couple of times on a double team early, and after the first quarter, they didn’t press us a whole lot. It was effective for a couple possessions, though, and sometimes that’s all you need to grow the lead from two to six.”
Goshen would take a 31-22 lead into the locker room. Although the Lakers were able to keep it within single digits for most of the third quarter, the closest they would cut the deficit to in the second half was seven, 40-33, with 2:45 to go in the third period.
A large part of why the RedHawks maintained control of the game in the second half was the play of sophomore Ryan Eldridge. The 6’7” forward had one of the best games of his career, scoring 17 points and hauling in 12 rebounds. Seven of those 12 rebounds came in the final quarter of the game, one where Goshen outscored Lakeland 25-15.
“We took him out one time, and (assistant) coach (Kris) Davis talked to him about using his body,” said Wohlford of Eldridge. “He had a sizable advantage — pun intended there — and he was able to use his body to create position. … He has a really good touch inside. He was 5-of-7 at the line. And so, it was a really good night for him, and it’s good to have that developing as the season goes along.”
The game also featured a statistical rarity, as the team combined for zero bench points. All 115 points scored in the game came from the 10 players who started the contest.
“I didn’t even notice that sitting there watching it,” said Keil of zero bench points being scored. “That is weird. We’ve been getting some good contributions from our bench, but for whatever reason, we had some guys that shot some ‘3’s’ off the bench that just couldn’t get them to fall.”
Even though they didn’t get any scoring production from the bench, Wohlford liked the way his guys played who came off it.
“I thought Noah Alford played some big minutes,” Wohlford said. “He probably played half the game. He’s a good defensive player. Andre Williams played really well — he had a big JV two quarters that he got to play. … And then, Lleyton Weddell did some good things, too. He’s big, and hopefully he continues to develop also.”
The Lakers were led offensively by juniors Ben Keil and Christian Troyer, who scored 14 points each. Junior Tommy Curtis added 11, junior Owen Troyer four and junior Ezekiel Wachtman three. Lakeland is next in action Friday when they host No. 1 (Class 2A) Central Noble.
“I love our team; love our effort,” Chris Keil said. “We’re gaining experience every night, and we’re still going to be a tough out by the time it comes tournament time. We’ve got some guys that are starting to shoot it pretty well and a bunch of guys that are scrappy.”
For Goshen, they were led on offense by senior Drew Hogan’s 21 points. Eldridge was second in scoring with his 17, while junior Quinn Bechtel finished with 14, sophomore Gage Worthman eight and junior Deecon Hill seven.
The RedHawks return to Northern Lakes Conference play Friday with a road game at Wawasee (5-12, 0-6 NLC). Goshen enters 10-6 overall and 2-3 in the NLC.
“We weren’t perfect (Tuesday); we need to be better moving forward,” Wohlford said. “But it was a good step in the right direction, and hopefully Friday we can grow from it even further.”
