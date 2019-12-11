GOSHEN — This is one of the weeks during the boys basketball season when the girls teams have the opportunity to play Friday night so boys squads are playing tonight or Saturday evening.
Last week, the Goshen RedHawks accomplished something the boys basketball program hadn’t done since the 2012-13 season by winning a third straight game to start the season.
The RedHawks are hosting the South Bend St. Joseph Indians (3-0) Saturday. The JV tips off around 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow around 7:30.
Goshen is looking to begin the season with four consecutive wins for the first time since 2007-08 when the Brian Bechtel-coached squad won five in a row to open the campaign. Goshen topped Mishawaka Marian 63-41, Elkhart Central 64-59, Bremen 51-42, Penn 45-42 and DeKalb 48-37.
The Indians have defeated Concord 55-27, Marquette Catholic 102-52 and South Bend Clay 70-57 so far this season.
Veteran coach Mark Johnson leads the St. Joseph program for the second season. This is his 35th overall season that includes stops at South Bend LaSalle and South Bend Riley.
The RedHawks are averaging 48.7 points per game on offense and allowing 42.0 on defense. The Indians are at 75.7 on offense and 45.3 on defense.
Senor Zack Barker leads Goshen in scoring at 15.3 ppg, followed by sophomore Drew Hogan 13.7, senior Jarah Byler 7.7 and freshman Quinn Bechtel 7.0.
Goshen is shooting 49.0 percent (51-of-104) on all field goals, including an impressive 51.4 (18-of-35) from 3-point range.
Barker is 17-of-29 (58.6 percent) on all field goals, Byler 10-of-17 (58.8) and Hogan 12-of-22 (54.5). Hogan is a blistering 9-of-12 (75.0) from beyond the arc, followed by senior Ryan Harmelink 3-of-7 (42.9) and Barker 4-of-11 (36.4).
The team is 26-of-39 (66.7) from the free-throw line. Barker is 8-of-10 (80.0), Bechtel 7-of-10 (70.0) and Hogan 8-of-12 (66.7).
Barker leads the team with a total of 18 rebounds, junior Blak Wiess has 13 and Hogan nine. Bechtel had five steals and Barker four. Byler has 12 assists, Hogan 10 and Bechtel seven.
HOLIDAY TOURNEY
The RedHawks will be hosting a holiday tourney on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28. The first game Friday night matches the Fairfield Falcons and the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers, followed by the East Noble Knights and the RedHawks around 7:45. The consolation game is Saturday at 6 p.m. and the championship around 7:45.
TONIGHT
The NorthWood Panthers (3-1) travel to Westview (1-1). NorthWood is coming off a 65-47 win over the Triton Trojans in which senior Trent Edwards poured in 25 points to lead the Panthers. Sophomore Cooper Wiens chipped in with 13 and freshman Ian Raasch seven.
Senior Charlie Yoder leads the Westview Warriors.
SATURDAY’S ACTION
The Fairfield Falcons (1-3) are at NorthWood.
The Randy DeShone-coached Falcons are coming off their first win of the season, defeating Lakeland 33-30 last Tuesday. Senior Nolin Sharick scored 14 points and classmate Cade Gall six to lead the Falcons.
The Northridge Raiders (2-1) travel to Angola (2-1). Northridge is coming off a 68-62 win over South Bend Riley. Junior Sam Smith tossed in 20 points, junior Carter Stoltzfus 16 and senior Alex Stauffer 14 for the Raiders.
The Bethany Christian Bruins (1-2) travel to Lakeland (1-2). The Bruins last time out dropped a 66-33 decision to Prairie Heights. Sophomore Beck Willems scored 14 points and junior Ethan Boyer seven for the Bruins.
The Wawasee Warriors (2-2) are at Whitko (1-1). Wawasee is coming off a 53-44 win over West Noble. The Warriors were led in scoring by senor Austin Miller with 26 points and classmate Ethan Hardy 13.
