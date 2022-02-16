GOSHEN — The last Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball game of the season ended up being a blowout.
Goshen used an 18-3 surge against Plymouth in the third quarter to turn a nine-point game at halftime into a 24-point advantage through three. The RedHawks would put it in cruise control from there to beat the Pilgrims, 52-24, Wednesday night at Interra Gym.
“They missed some shots, but I thought we really took some great shots (Wednesday),” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “I thought the ‘3’s’ we took were inside-out. We got the ball inside, and our big guys finished pretty well there for a while, (Ryan) Eldridge and (Lleyton) Weddell. Our kids really bought-in to that style of play, and I thought that was key. We didn’t just jack up a bunch of shots.”
It was a slow start for both teams, in large part to the fact that both teams were playing on back-to-back nights. Both squads lost Tuesday contests, with Plymouth falling 67-48 on the road to Penn and Goshen dropping a 59-56 overtime game at home to LaPorte.
Neither team scored in the first three minutes of the game, and it was only an 8-4 RedHawk lead through eight minutes of play.
“They were at Penn (Tuesday) and we had an overtime game where our kids played 30-plus minutes,” Wohlford said. “We were pretty tired. … And then we didn’t have school in-person (Wednesday), so there’s a lot of things that happen. But just a good really style of play (for us) as the game went on. That’s an adjustment from how we play, and they recognized the advantage and really excelled at it.”
That adjustment Wohlford was alluding to came for Goshen in the second quarter. Wohlford had both of his 6’7” players in Eldridge and Weddell in the game at the same time, which is something the RedHawks don’t do often. This proved to be effective on both sides of the court, as Eldridge led all scorers in the game with 16 points, while Weddell was the leading rebounder with seven.
During these stretches, junior Noah Alford was in to run the point guard duties, allowing senior Drew Hogan to rest some — a rarity for him.
“We play again Friday, we had a lead and we need to rest guys,” said Wohlford of the different lineup Goshen had out there in the second quarter. “We also can matchup, defensively, against their system. They have two screeners and three cutters, so with two big guys, we’re going to have to do that in the future. They’re back again next year, so we want to work on that a little bit.
“They definitely had a size advantage (Wednesday), so we wanted to utilize that, and our kids did a good job of finding them and not forcing it.”
The third quarter was Eldridge’s most productive offensively, scoring six of his points in the frame. Hogan added five, junior Quinn Bechtel three and both Weddell and sophomore Gage Worthman two each in that quarter to make the fourth quarter drama-free.
The biggest play to come from the final period was a layup by Hogan with 5:27 to go in the game. This gave him 13 points for the game and 1,129 for his career, officially passing 1968 graduate Dave Culp for fourth all time in program scoring history. Hogan now sits 46 points away from passing 1929 alum Lloyd “Bunk” Williams for third all-time on the list.
Eldridge and Hogan were the only scorers in double digits. Worthman finished with five points, Weddell and junior Nathan Pinarski four each, Bechtel three and junior Deecon Hill two.
Plymouth falls to 5-15 overall and finishes 1-6 in NLC contests.
Meanwhile, Goshen improves to 12-7 overall and closes out NLC games with a 4-3 conference record. With only three regular season games left before the postseason, the RedHawks are guaranteed a winning season for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.
“To be 4-3 (in the NLC) is a really good feeling, and to guarantee a winning record is a really good feeling,” Wohlford said. “We play again Friday, so hopefully our kids want more than that. But yeah, definitely gratifying after losing a tough one (Tuesday). To be able to bounce back and guarantee those things doesn’t change (Tuesday’s) result, but it helps you move on a little bit.”
Goshen will host Westview (7-12) Friday night.
