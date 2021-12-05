GOSHEN — Goshen had no troubles with LaVille Saturday, knocking off the Lancers, 73-37, in non-conference boys basketball action at the newly-named Interra Gym at Goshen High School. It was the first game played at GHS after it was announced Interra Credit Union had purchased the naming rights to the gym earlier in the week.
It was a good bounce-back victory for the RedHawks after they lost to No. 1 (Class 3A) Mishawaka Marian, 56-39, on Tuesday. Goshen was only down seven points heading into the fourth quarter before the Knights pulled away in that one.
“Well, we had Drew (Hogan) for four quarters (Saturday) — not having him on Tuesday was pretty big,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. Hogan missed most of the second half of the game against Marian due to an injury. “It’s just good for our guys to develop confidence as the game went on. We got into a rhythm and we were able to make some shots and get out in transition. This is a pretty good transition team this year for us. We have to get stops in order to get in transition, and (Saturday), we were able to do that.”
After trailing 6-5 midway through the first quarter Saturday, Goshen closed the opening frame on a 10-0 run to lead by nine through eight minutes of game action.
That lead would continue to grow from there, with it reaching as high as 16 in the first half. The Lancers went on a 7-0 run right after to make it a single-digit deficit, but a 6-0 RedHawk run in the final 80 seconds of the half made it a 32-17 halftime advantage for the home team.
Goshen would then put the game away in the third quarter, in large part to the three-point shooting of junior Deecon Hill. After scoring 12 points in the first half, Hill scored nine in the third period alone on three ‘3’s.’ His last one of the quarter came with 1:00 remaining, putting the RedHawks up 55-24 going into the final frame.
Hill finished with a game-high 24 points, making seven three-pointers in the process.
“It was just my teammates finding me when I was wide open,” said Hill of his success in Saturday’s game. “All of the hours of just putting the ball in the basket (in practice) paid off, I guess.”
The RedHawks finished 11-of-25 shooting from three-point range Saturday.
“Deecon Hill and our other three guards that start all have the capability to get it going, and so it’s just good for them to get that confidence early in the season knowing that we have some difficult opponents coming up,” Wohlford said. “We have to play with confidence in those games.”
Along with Hill’s 24 points, sophomore Gage Worthman had 14 points, Hogan 13, sophomore Ryan Eldridge eight and juniors Quinn Bechtel and Lleyton Weddell seven each.
Goshen (2-1) gets another early season test this Tuesday when they play Elkhart at North Side Gym. The Lions are the defending sectional champions and are 1-1 on the season after a victory over South Bend Washington and close loss to John Glenn last week.
“We just have to play as hard as we can, do the right thing, find the opponent teammates and leave with a win,” Hill said. “That’s all you can ask for.”
Wohlford assessed where his team is at through three games.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” Wohlford said. “I really feel like we would’ve played with Marian for all four quarters had we been at full strength; they’re one of the best teams in northern Indiana. I think Elkhart is a pretty strong team, and it is a litmus test. … We don’t value one game over another, even conference games — we want to play well in every game and get every win that we can. But Elkhart will be a good gauge of where we’re at and what we need to work on.”
