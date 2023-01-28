GOSHEN — For a brief few minutes Saturday, Goshen fans could dream of their team pulling off a major upset.
Facing the second-ranked team in the state, Penn, on its home court, the RedHawks opened up a 7-2 lead in the first four minutes of play. While they would trail, 12-9, after the first quarter, A made shot from senior Noah Alford 30 seconds into the second frame made it a one-point game again.
From there, though, it was all Kingsmen.
Penn went on a 17-0 run and never looked back, eventually winning by a comfortable 80-41 margin Saturday night at Interra Gym.
“We needed to do some things better, obviously,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “Clearly, you have to hit shots. We shot 26% in the first half, but I thought we got some good looks. We did the little things pretty well in the first half; we didn’t give up a ton of offensive rebounds and we only had five turnovers. … I thought the third quarter, we compounded our missed shots by not getting back in transition, and we didn’t match up very well. That’s what we need to learn from.”
A layup from Alford, a ‘3’ from junior Gage Worthman and a jumper from senior Quinn Bechtel allowed Goshen to go up in the first couple of minutes of the game. A quick 6-0 run then put Penn ahead, 8-7. Goshen re-took the lead 25 seconds later on a made shot from senior Deecon Hill.
Once Penn senior Joe Smith sank two free throws to put his team ahead, 10-9, with 1:05 left in the first quarter, though, the Kingsmen never trailed from there.
A 19-5 advantage in the second quarter allowed Penn to take a 31-14 halftime lead. Senior Joey Garwood then took over to start the third quarter for the visitors, scoring 10 points in less than three minutes to help balloon his team’s lead to 43-19 with 5:05 to go in the third frame.
Penn’s Mr. Basketball candidate, senior Markus Burton, then took over to close the quarter. He’d score 11 points across the next five minutes, including an old-fashioned three-point play with 1.9 seconds to give the Kingsmen a 56-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Penn (16-1) didn’t let up to start the final period, going on a 13-0 run in less than two minutes to salt the game away.
Burton, a Notre Dame signee, finished with 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting, making 10, two-pointers, two ‘3’s’ and going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Garwood and senior Mookie Ward added 12 points each to accompany Burton as Penn’s top scorers.
“(Burton) is just that good,” Wohlford said. “I thought (Bechtel) did a really good job on him; they got a couple switches, but it wasn’t bad. He’s going to get his, but we let allowed other guys to get open shots in transition, and that’s what ballooned the lead.”
It was an historical game for Penn head coach Al Rhodes, as it was the 1,000th game he’s been the head coach of. His overall record is 681-319, which is the 11th-most wins in state history. He went 405-133 in 22 seasons at Warsaw (1981-2002), 39-47 in four seasons at Logansport (2004-07), 10-12 in one season at Fort Wayne Northrop (2008) and is now 227-127 in his 15th season at Penn (2009-present).
“I guess it means I’m old,” Rhodes joked about the accomplishment. “It means I’ve been doing it a long time. I didn’t really know about it until about 2 p.m. (Saturday). I just think of all the wonderful assistant coaches, players, countless teams that those games have been involved with, and what great support I have from my wife, Cathy, and my kids. That’s what it makes me reflect on: all the wonderful people that I’ve been exposed to.”
Wohlford, who head coached his 156th game Saturday, offered his thoughts on being part of an historical game for someone like Rhodes.
“I’ve been fortunate to coach against some men that coached in my young years that I watched as a five, six, seven, eight year old at the state finals,” Wohlford said. “I think of Steve Austin, being able to coach against him; Ron Hecklinski, and obviously Al Rhodes. That’s been a really cool thing for me. He’s had a nice career; he’s done a really nice job at multiple places now, obviously.”
Senior Will Herschberger ended up leading Goshen with eight points in the game, all coming in the final few minutes of the contest. Bechtel was next with seven points, Worthman, Alford and junior Ryan Eldridge six each, Hill four and seniors Nate Pinarski and Aiden Ebright-Zehr two each.
Goshen (8-7) returns to Northern Lakes Conference play Thursday with a road trip against Plymouth.