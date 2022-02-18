GOSHEN — What a difference three days can make.
The RedHawks fell to a shorthanded LaPorte team — fumbling a 17-point lead in the second half — at home in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night. Since then, Goshen has bounced back nicely, beating Plymouth by 28 on Wednesday before handling Westview, 54-45, on Friday night at Interra Gym.
“They’ve shown some really good character,” said Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford of his team. “It took some really good character from our kids to bounce back. … They really played well against Plymouth, and that’s hard to do just 24 hours after you lose a 17-point lead.
“(Friday), I thought our offense was as good as it’s been all season. We took really good shots, we didn’t settle, and when you do that, you are going to shoot a higher percentage. Shooting 22-of-35 (from the field) I think is really good.”
The RedHawks (13-7) started the night a bit sluggish, and the Warriors (7-13) captured the game’s early momentum because of it.
Westview junior Brady Yoder scored the team’s first seven points and helped Westview build a 10-4 lead midway through the first quarter.
The RedHawks would answer with a quick 6-0 run during the next minute and-a-half to knot the contest at 10. Both teams traded baskets the rest of the period until Goshen senior Drew Hogan hit a ‘3’ with 45 seconds left in the first to put the RedHawks ahead, 15-14, after one.
In the second quarter, Westview kept the game within a possession for the first four minutes of the behind solid offense from Brady Yoder, but the RedHawks would open up a bit of breathing room before the half.
With 2:40 to go before half, Hogan hit a driving layup and was fouled in the process. Hogan missed the free throw, but junior Quinn Bechtel was there to clean up the mess and put in a layup of his own, putting Goshen ahead by five.
Sophomore Gage Worthman hit a ‘3’ later for the RedHawks that gave them a 26-20 lead — their largest of the game at that point — at half.
Brady Yoder led all scorers with 15 points at halftime, helping the Warriors stay in the game with senior Mason Yoder — the team’s leading scorer — getting held to just two points after two quarters.
“Our hep defense on Mason Yoder was really good,” Wohlford said. “At the same time though, you can’t say enough about how Quinn Bechtel defended him all game. To hold (Mason Yoder) to just seven points is impressive, because I know he averages a lot more than that.”
In the second half, Hogan took over offensively for Goshen. He scored the team’s first seven points of the third quarter to answer a quick 6-0 run from Westview that cut a 28-20 lead to 28-26 with 6:07 to go in the third.
After Wohlford called a timeout up just two, the RedHawks went on a quick 7-0 run to extend their lead to 35-26 with 3:45 left in the quarter.
The Warriors would continue to hang around though, cutting the nine-point deficit to 42-37 at the end of the third.
Mason Yoder would trim that advantage to four after hitting from close range to make it 44-40 with 7:12 left in the game, but the RedHawks had one more run in them.
Goshen locked in on both sides of the court, going on an 8-0 run offensively, while forcing Westview into a five-minute drought on the scoreboard.
Hogan scored seven of his team’s final 10 points in the fourth quarter. He’d end the game with 25 points to lead the RedHawks.
“Words don’t do Drew Hogan justice,” Wohlford said. “It’s not just the scoring that he brings, it’s the mental edge that he brings. He’s as close to an everyday person as you’re going to have. And to have him as our leader for four years is very fortunate. I don’t know if I’ll have the chance to coach another Drew Hogan.”
In addition to Hogan, sophomore Gage Worthman had eight points. Down low, junior Lleyton Weddell (6 points) and sophomore Ryan Eldridge (8 points) hit some big-time baskets around the rim.
“Their development has been huge for us,” said Wohlford of Weddell and Eldridge. “You don’t get to 13-7 without contributions from your entire roster. We’re tall, we have shooters. We have a really good backcourt, and against our schedule, that’s what it takes.”
For the Warriors, Brady Yoder had 26 points to lead all scorers. Mason Yoder was held to just seven and sophomore Wiley Minnix added six, knocking down two shots from beyond the arc.
