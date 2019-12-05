GOSHEN — When the Mishawaka Cavemen travel to Goshen Friday night, the host RedHawks will be trying to accomplish something that hasn’t happened since the 2012-13 high school boys basketball season.
Goshen goes into the game 2-0 with wins over Fairfield (50-45) and Elkhart Central (40-38). The 2012-13 campaign, under the direction of coach Brian Bechtel, won three straight to open the season, defeating John Glenn 82-42, Bremen 74-55 and Central 48-45 before falling to DeKalb 51-46.
The will be the season-opener for Mishawaka since the Cavemen advanced to the regional level in the state football tournament.
Veteran coach Ron Hecklinski leads the Cavemen. He begins his third season at the school with a 26-20 record. He is 394-223 in 28 overall seasons.
Mishawaka was a 44-39 winner over the RedHawks last season and hold a slim 16-15 edge in recent meetings in the series.
The RedHawks are shooting 47.9 percent (34-of-71) from the field, including 56.5 (13-of-23) from 3-point range.
Drew Hogan, 5-9 sophomore guard, is 8-of-10 and 6-5 senor Zack Barker 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Goshen is 9-of-15 (60.0 percent) from the free-throw line. Barker is a 75.0 (3-of-4) and 5-11 freshman guard Quinn Bechtel 66.7 (4-o-f-6).
The RedHawks are averaging 17.5 rebounds per game. Barker and 6-4 junior Blak Wiess are both at 4.5 and Hogan 3.5. Barker and Bechtel are both averaging 2.0 steals per game. The team is averaging 14.0 assists per contest. Senior Jarah Byler and Hogan are both at 3.5 per game, Bechtel 2.5, Barker 2.0 and Wiess 1.5.
The team is plus seven in assist-to-turnover ratio with 28 assists and 21 turnovers.
FRIDAY GAMES
The Northridge Raiders (1-1) host the South Bend Riley Wildcats. Riley was a 76-66 winner last season and the Wildcats have won eight of the last 12 meetings in the series. Among the leaders for Northridge are senior Alex Stauffer, juniors Sam Smith and Carter Stoltzfus.
The Jimtown Jimmies will open their season at Concord (0-2). Concord posted a 36-28 win last season and the Minutemen hold a 23-3 advantage in recent meetings in the series. Leaders for the Minutemen are seniors Paxton Starrett and Braedon Taylor and sophomore Jack D’Arcy.
The NorthWood Panthers (2-1) are at Triton (1-1). The Panthers notched a 51-31 decision a year ago and are ahead 21-5 in recent meetings in the series. NorthWood is led by senior Trent Edwards, classmate Brock Flickinger and junior Ben Vincent.
The Fairfield Falcons (0-2) travel to Prairie Heights (2-0). Fairfield was a 56-48 winner a year ago and the Falcons hold a commanding 30-2 lead in recent meetings with the Panthers. Among the Falcon leaders are senior Nolin Sharick, senior Justin Bontrager and sophomore Owen Miller.
The Westview Warriors (1-0) host the Churubusco Eagles (0-1). The Warriors were a convincing 86-50 winner last season and have won 29 of the last 34 contests in the series. The Warriors are led by senior Charlie Yoder along with junior Drew Litwiller, and senior Blake Egli.
The Wawasee Warriors (1-1) are the lone local team with a doubleheader weekend, hosting the Manchester Squires (1-1) Friday night and the West Noble Chargers (1-1) Saturday. Manchester was a 39-28 winner over the Warriors last season, but Wawasee has won 14 of the 23 meetings between the schools. Wawasee was a 65-43 winner over West Noble a year ago and hold a 23-9 edge in recent meetings. Among the top players for the Warriors are seniors Ethan Hardy and Austin Miller and sophomore Keaton Dukes.
Leaders for West Noble are seniors Josh Gross and Joel Mast and junior Brockton Miller.
Also on Saturday, the Bethany Christian (1-1) is at Prairie Heights. Among the leader for Bethany are senior Jack VonGunten and sophomore Beck Willems.
