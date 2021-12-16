GOSHEN — The Northern Lakes Conference tends to be competitive each boys basketball season.
This year should be no different, as the race for the NLC title officially gets underway this weekend with four conference games.
Three of those four games are Friday, as No. 6 (Class 3A) NorthWood (6-0) hosts Plymouth (0-5), Wawasee (3-2) visits co-defending conference champion Warsaw (2-2) in the battle for Kosciusko County and Concord (3-3) travels to the other co-defending conference champ in Mishawaka (2-2).
“The NLC is almost always competitive, and if it’s not for the first-place spot, it’s highly competitive for second place,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “… I think if you polled every member of the NLC, I think they’d say NorthWood is the favorite (this season), Warsaw is probably the second favorite, and then there are a ton of teams that really could finish from first to either sixth of seventh.”
While the three games Friday are expected to be good contests, arguably the marquee matchup of the weekend comes Saturday night when Wohlford’s RedHawks (5-1) hosts Northridge (2-2). It’s a series that the Raiders have dominated recently, winning the last six head-to-head matchups (including postseason). Goshen’s last win over Northridge came Dec. 17, 2015 when the RedHawks won 54-40 at home.
The RedHawks are in a similar position this season as they were two years ago heading into this game. The 2019-20 Goshen squad opened the season with five-straights win before Northridge blitzed Goshen, 73-38, in The Maple City. Wohlford explained some of the differences between that Goshen team and this year’s one.
“We have more experience,” said Wohlford of the current RedHawks roster compared to 2019-20. “That team was actually relatively inexperienced, even though we had some seniors. This team has gone through full seasons of varsity basketball already. When you look at our three guards (senior Drew Hogan and juniors Quinn Bechtel and Deecon Hill), they’ve all started for two or more years.
“And I just think we’re a little bit of a better shooting team; we’re a little more skilled overall. That (2020) team was really smart and had toughness, but I would say this team is a little more explosive, offensively.”
Meanwhile, Northridge had a delayed start to its season due to the school’s football team advancing to the Class 4A state championship game. The Raiders had to postpone its first two boys basketball games against Elkhart and Westview, not officially taking the court until Dec. 4 against a top-10 ranked Valparaiso team.
After a season-opening loss to the Vikings, Northridge picked up wins over East Noble and Angola before running into a hot-shooting South Bend Riley team Tuesday, falling 89-64 to the Wildcats. Raiders coach Scott Radeker thinks that his team is starting to find its footing, though, after key contributors such as senior Micah Hochstetler and junior Jethro Hochstetler played football until the end of November.
“I still don’t think we’re there 100% yet, but each week, obviously, they get a little bit closer,” Radeker said. “We basically have three of our top seven, eight guys that we’re trying to get back into full form here, in terms of conditioning. But they’re doing a nice job. They’re working hard, night-in and night-out.”
Northridge also finds itself in a position it hasn’t been in the last few years: not having the target on its back heading into NLC play. The Raiders won the conference crown in 2019-20 and were 5-2 in league play in both 2018-19 and last season. With the graduation of multiple key players from those three teams, though, Northridge finds itself flying under the radar heading into conference action this year.
“The only reason why the target is on our back this year is because I think there’s a lot of schools who think its payback time and its their year to beat Northridge,” Radeker said. “But I love being in that position; I mean, I think it’s great because we have a nice team, and we’ve got a team that plays hard. … These guys have been great. We’re ready to play each night.”
KEYS TO VICTORY
Along with having a more experienced roster, Goshen has been effective with its three-point shooting. The RedHawks are shooting 44% from beyond the arc, including a 14-for-26 performance Tuesday against South Bend Clay that set the program record for most ‘3’s’ made in a game. Being able to slow down Goshen’s shooters is a key for Radeker if his team is going to leave enemy territory with the win.
“They’re really disciplined; they run their stuff in the halfcourt really well,” Radeker said. “They’ve got some guys that can get to the rim. They’re shooting the ‘3’ better and more consistently this year than they have in the past as a team, so guarding the perimeter is going to be really key for us.”
It’ll be a similar game plan for the RedHawks to slow down Northridge. Although the likes of Carter and Clay Stoltzfus and Sam Smith have graduated for the Raiders, Northridge still likes to shoot the ‘3’ with regularity. In it’s 66-48 win over Angola last Saturday, nine different Raider players attempted a long-distanced shot.
Northridge’s defense is also different from years past, which is something Wohlford knows he needs to prepare his team for.
“They play more in the full court,” said Wohlford of Northridge. “They run-and-jump a lot more. They’re a little more aggressive in the full court, defensively. It’s hard to replace Stoltzfus and Smith … I don’t see it as them taking a step back. Its just guys are in different roles than they were in. They still shoot the ‘3’ really, really well.”
