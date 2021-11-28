GOSHEN — Seizing the lead and holding onto it in the last two minutes, Goshen edge visiting Fairfield 43-42 Saturday in non-conference boys basketball action.
It was the 2021-22 season opener for the RedHawks (1-0) and second contest for the Falcons (1-1). Fairfield edged visiting Wawasee 44-42 Tuesday.
A steal and layup by Falcon senior Braedon Helms put his team ahead 39-38 with 1:51 remaining. A slashing basket by junior Quinn Bechtel then gave Goshen a 40-39 advantage with 1:24 to go.
Down the stretch, Bechtel made a key takeaway and the RedHawks made three free throws — one by senior Drew Hogan and two by 6-foot-7 sophomore Ryan Eldridge for — a 43-39 lead with :03 left.
“Quinn did a real nice job defensively,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “We ask a lot of Quinn. He’s guarding their best ball handler. He switched onto their best post player and came up with a huge steal.
“A lot of kids stepped up and made some big plays like Ryan Eldridge challenging at the end without fouling, rebounding and, obviously, the two free throws also.”
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Fairfield senior Caleb Wright created the final margin.
A 14-3 Fairfield run to end the third quarter allowed the Falcons to pull within 31-30 after trailing 28-16 in the first minute of the period.
“We stayed the course,” Wohlford said. “I was happy with our poise. You can never get too high in life and you can never get too low. So when we’re playing well, we can’t act liked we’ve arrived and it’s over and done.
“When you have a great day, you can’t just wake up the next day and say, ‘well, I did a great job yesterday.’ There’s a new day and things are happening. And so you have to stay in the moment.”
Goshen’s attack was led by sophomore Gage Wortman (13 points — nine in the second quarter), junior Deecon Hill (9 — six in the first period), Bechtel (8 — five in the fourth quarter), Hogan (7) and Eldridge (5). Bechtel pulled down nine of his team’s 27 rebounds while Worthman gathered six and Hill five.
With plenty of contested shots on either side, the RedHawks made 14-of-39 shots from the floor and the Falcons canned 17-of-45.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Fairfield coach Derek Hinen said. “We got some good looks (at the basket). Sometimes you miss some shots and (Goshen) had a lot to do with that by contesting hard and playing some really tough defense. They’re long and lanky and that’s what they can do a little bit.”
Helms (14 points — eight in the second half), Caleb Wright (11 — six in the first half), sophomore Tyson Frey (8 — all in the second half) and junior Connor Wright (7 — five in the second half) led the Fairfield offense. The Falcons collected 24 rebounds — three each by Frey, Helms, Connor Wright and senior Owen Miller.
Goshen led by as many as 12 in the second quarter at 26-14 and took a 26-16 lead into halftime.
“We showed toughness and togetherness,” Hinen said. “We bought in and didn’t care what the halftime deficit was. I think we executed a little better (than the Wawasee game).”
Neither team committed a turnover until the first minute of the second period.
The RedHawks made 4-of-6 shots from the field, including 3-of-3 behind the 3-point arc by Worthman in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Fairfield was 2-of-12 from the floor.
Goshen buried 6-of-11 3-point attempts in the first half, while the Falcons went 0-for-6.
The RedHawks’ biggest advantage in the first quarter was eight at 14-6 and Goshen was up 15-10 at the end of opening period. Both teams made 5-of-12 field goal attempts in that first eight minutes.
In the junior varsity game, Aidan Ebright Zehr (26 points), Tommy Claxton (9) and Andre Williams (6) led Goshen past Fairfield 49-38. The JV Falcons were paced by Alex Hofer (14), Dalton Lockwood (9) and Cohen Yoder (6).
Goshen visits Mishawaka Marian Tuesday, while Fairfield goes to Prairie Heights Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.