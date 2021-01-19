GOSHEN — After a tough night defensively against East Noble on Saturday, the Goshen boys basketball team responded Tuesday against Jimtown with one of its best defensive efforts of the season. The RedHawks (5-7) held the Jimmies (3-8) to only 32 points in a 49-32 home win. It’s the fewest points Goshen has allowed this season so far.
“We needed to defend better than what we did on Saturday night; we didn’t come out with much defensive intensity,” said Goshen coach Michael Wohlford about the 56-52 loss to East Noble. “I thought our kids did a good job of switching when they needed to (against Jimtown), guarding the basketball and keeping it in front of us. We knew they’d hit some ‘3’s,’ but we needed to make sure they were challenged. And then, we couldn’t give up rebounds.”
Rebounding was a strength for the RedHawks on Tuesday, specifically with offensive rebounds. Goshen had a 20-2 edge in that category in the game, helping them overcome a 27% shooting percentage in the contest.
“When you’re missing, you better go after it,” Wohlford said. “The kids did a nice job. Gage Worthman had 10 rebounds tonight as a freshman. We needed second chances because we missed on the first one plenty.”
Returning in the game for the RedHawks was junior Drew Hogan. The team’s leading scorer missed the East Noble game due to an ankle injury. Hogan wore a brace in Tuesday’s contest, but it didn’t appear to slow him down.
Despite looking healthy, Hogan didn’t score in the first half. He was 0-for-9 from the field, a rarity in Wohlford’s eyes.
“I don’t think that was humanly possible last year with how he shot it,” said Wohlford of Hogan’s shooting struggles.
Hogan heated up in the second half, though, and specifically in the third quarter. Goshen started the third quarter up 23-13, but Jimtown quickly cut the deficit to four with 5:46 remaining in the period. That’s when Hogan would take over, scoring his team’s final 13 points of the quarter, going on his own 13-4 run in the process to put Goshen up 38-25 heading into the fourth.
“I just kept shooting,” Hogan said. “That’s what I’ve been taught: just keep shooting and things will happen.”
“He’s such a mentally tough kid that we knew he’d bounce back,” added Wohlford on Hogan. “He bounced back and did a really nice job of playing well in the second half.”
The RedHawks then opened the final frame on a 7-0 run behind five points from sophomore Deecon Hill and a pair of free throws from sophomore Quinn Bechtel. The Jimmies would cut the deficit to 15 twice from there on out, but couldn’t get any closer.
Leading Jimtown offensively was junior Beau Barhams with 12 points. Juniors Johntu Reed and Nick Carithers had six points each, junior Hunter Konrath five and junior Darrian Gillespie three.
Hogan finished the game with a game-high 15 points. Hill had 12 points, senior Blak Wiess had nine, Bechtel eight and senior Isaac Sawatzky. Although he didn’t score in the game, freshman Gage Worthman hauled in 10 rebounds off the bench.
Goshen now prepares for a Northern Lakes Conference road test at NorthWood (8-3, 2-1 NLC) on Friday. The RedHawks last NLC game against Warsaw was a tough one, as they led 26-21 at halftime before losing the game 48-38. Putting together a full game against quality opponents like NorthWood has been something the team has talked about heading into Friday’s contest in Nappanee.
“We’ve talked about it as a team, and we’ve just got to remain locked in,” Hogan said. “We may have a good first half, but then we have to remain locked in at halftime. We just have to stay on it.”
“You need 32 good minutes,” Wohlford added. “We need to execute on both ends of the floor. I think our kids know what to do, but NorthWood is a good team and we’re going to have to play well.”
