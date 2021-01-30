GOSHEN — At Goshen High School on Saturday night, the RedHawks were playing checkers, while the “Kingsmen” were playing chess.
Goshen found itself behind early and had to dig out of two separate double-digit deficits during the first half.
The efforts of sophomore Quinn Bechtel and junior Drew Hogan helped the RedHawks battle back and cut the lead to three at half, but a 16-7 run by Penn after Goshen tied the game early in the third quarter was a hole coach Michael Wohlford’s team couldn’t crawl out of, eventually dropping its fourth-straight game by a score of 56-47 to the Kingsmen.
“We really played tired. Especially at the start,” Wohlford said. “We were a little mentally fatigued. You try to guard against that and get the guys excited, it’s just hard. We played three really good teams this week. (Northridge) is extremely fast and they shoot, so you’re chasing them all over. (Friday night against Mishawaka) was extremely physical, and then tonight (Penn) had some really good guards on the perimeter.”
The quick 2-0 advantage that the RedHawks (5-11) opened the game with was the only time they’d lead on Saturday night.
Penn (5-8) built its first double-digit on the ensuing 12-0 run after capitalizing on some offensive rebounds that led to second-chance points, as well as Goshen turnovers.
The Kingsmen continued to play well into the second quarter, extending the lead to 20-7 behind senior Caleb Applegate’s 11 first-half points.
Despite mental and physical fatigue setting in for Goshen early, the home team fought back within two with a run of its own. The RedHawks outscored Penn 13-2 during a four-minute stretch in the middle of the second quarter. Bechtel scored eight of the 13 first half points during the run and led his team with 12 points in the first half. He’d eventually end the game with a team-high 18 points.
“Quinn’s been a fun and productive player for us the last month-plus,” Wohlford said. “He’s been playing really well. He guarded (Northridge’s) Sam Smith on Tuesday, (Mishawaka’s) Trent Johnson last night and (Penn’s) Markus Burton tonight. Averaging 31-32 minutes a game, that’s a grind. … To see Quinn have success makes me happy, because he’s such a hard-working kid.”
The Penn lead was just two at that point and grew back to five again until a pair of Bechtel free throws just before half made it 29-26 at the break.
Goshen tied the game at 29 on a shot from senior Blak Wiess, but that’d be the closest the RedHawks would get down the stretch. The Kingsmen rattled off eight-straight points, helping lead to a seven-point for Goshen at the end of the third quarter.
Penn sophomore Markus Burton — who had 20 points to lead his team — made it 43-34 off a layup early in the fourth quarter, but the game wasn’t quite over yet.
A pair of free throws from Hogan and a rainbow trey from sophomore Deecon Hill allowed Goshen to cut Penn’s lead to four with four minutes to play, but the RedHawks’ defense couldn’t get stops down the stretch to continue the momentum.
Penn’s next offensive possession featured a demoralizing old-fashioned three-point play from Burton. The Kingsmen would then knock down six-straight free throws in the matchup’s final minutes to help them ice the game and pick up a victory for the first time since Jan. 15.
Goshen will now get some much-needed rest, as they look to end its losing streak on Thursday against struggling Plymouth (2-14).
“I love our kids,” Wohlford said. “We battle hard, we have no quitters. We played hard tonight, came back and made it a game. We just fell short.”
