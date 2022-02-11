SYRACUSE – The Goshen RedHawks are beginning to get things on the right track again following a recent five-game losing streak.
Goshen picked up its second win in a row, and its first Northern Lakes Conference victory since Jan. 7, to spoil Wawasee’s Senior Night with a 50-40 triumph over the Warriors Friday night.
“That was one of the most joyous locker rooms we’ve had,” Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford. “Because it’s a road win, it gets us to 3-3 in the conference, and it guarantees 11 wins now. We just keep stacking those up, and you know, they love each other. They play for each other, and they were in there recapping some of (Friday)’s moments, and that was fun to see. I’m happy for them.”
Before Friday night’s game got started, Wawasee’s two seniors in Keaton Dukes and Caden Welty were honored for all they’ve done for the program. As the two leaders on an otherwise young team, they’ve helped lay the foundation for the future
“They are a big part of our program,” Wawasee head coach Jon Everingham said. “Not just for the varsity team, but with volunteering with our youth guys, and in our community. They represent Wawasee High School and their families greatly, and they’re just two great guys. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for us.”
The game itself saw Goshen (11-6, 3-3 NLC) jump out to a 9-2 lead behind five early points from sophomore Gage Worthman.
The RedHawks led 11-3 with three and-a-half minutes to go in the first, and that’s when Wawasee (5-13, 0-7 NLC) began grinding its way back into the game.
The Warriors went on a 7-0 run during the final three minutes of the first quarter to make it an 11-10 game at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams traded baskets for most of the second quarter. During that stretch, Wawasee tied the game three different times, but could never take the lead. Instead, a ‘3’ by senior Drew Hogan from the top of the key with less than two minutes before halftime put Goshen ahead 25-21.
The RedHawks would take that four-point advantage into halftime.
In the second half, Goshen’s lead swelled to 35-26 later in the third quarter. Big shots from Hogan and sophomore Ryan Eldridge – who had eight points and six rebounds on the night – helped double its halftime lead.
The Warriors fought back to within four at 35-31 with around a minute left in the quarter after baskets from freshman Maddux Everingham and Dukes. Wawasee needed a stop on the next defensive possession, but after holding the ball for the final minute of the period, Goshen picked up a basket before the buzzer after a nifty driving layup from Hogan.
The bucket put the RedHawks ahead, 37-31, with eight to go.
In the fourth quarter, Wawasee fought to within four at 40-36 following a layup from junior Colin Roberson with four minutes to play.
Once again, desperately in need of a stop, Wawasee’s defense couldn’t get it done after fouling junior Noah Alford. Alford managed to knock down one, but an offensive rebound and putback by Eldridge on the second put the RedHawks up, 43-36, with three minutes to go.
That would all but seal it for Wohlford and his group.
Goshen saw Hogan score 21 points to lead all scorers, while Worthman, Eldridge and junior Quinn Bechtel all finished with eight a piece.
Hogan hit 1,100 career points with his 21st point of the game Friday night.
For Wawasee, Dukes finished with 17 points to lead his group. Roberson was second with seven, while Welty and freshman Myles Everingham had five each.
