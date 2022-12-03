BREMEN — A clinic from start to finish.
The Goshen boys basketball team took control from the opening tip on the road against Bremen, winning in all facets of the game Saturday night at Bremen High School.
The RedHawks shot 63% (23-of-36) from the floor, while holding the Lions to an abysmal 29% (12-of-41) on their way to a convincing 60-28 road victory.
“I was very pleased with our attention to detail on both ends of the floor,” Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford said. “Especially in that first half, I thought we came out with really good intensity on defense. We played physical and communicated. … Our defense helped us get into a rhythm offensively, and that allowed us to take a lot of really good shots. When you play with intensity, effort and rhythm, the ball goes in the basket a little more.”
The RedHawks (2-1) didn’t waste any time getting after a rebuilding Bremen (0-3) team.
Goshen scored the first 10 points of the contest, taking a double digit lead with 5:25 left in the first quarter following a free throw by junior Deecon Hill.
Bremen cut it to single digits after a basket by senior Baylor Orcutt, making it 12-4 with 3:35 to go in the first.
However, the RedHawks would end the quarter on a 10-1 run, growing their score to 22-5 after eight minutes of play.
Five different players — senior Quinn Bechtel, senior Ryan Eldridge, junior Gage Worthman, senior Aidan Ebright-Zehr and Hill — all scored points in the opening quarter for Goshen.
The romp continued into the second quarter with Goshen opening the period on a 14-0 run that lasted a little over four minutes.
Eldridge had six points, Hill hit a ‘3’, junior Nathan Pinarski picked up a transition layup and senior Noah Alford hit a trey from the right wing during the blitz.
With 3:40 to go before half, the scoreboard read 36-5 in favor of the RedHawks.
To put a proverbial bow on a nearly flawless first half, senior Will Herschberger knocked down a ‘3’ in the final seconds of the first half to hand his team a 41-9 advantage at halftime.
Bremen opened the second half with a slight spark following a made three-pointer by junior Julian Alvarado, but that’d be the closest the Lions would get the rest of the evening.
Goshen grew its lead to 34 following five-straight points from Pinarski to end the third quarter to make it 54-20 with eight minutes left.
With around five minutes left and Goshen leading 57-24, Wohlford emptied the bench and allowed everyone an opportunity to play.
Freshman Levi Sawatzky ended up with Goshen’s last three of the night, hitting from the corner with four minutes left.
Sawatzky’s ‘3’ was Goshen’s 11th of the contest in a game in which the RedHawks shot 55% (11-of-20) from beyond the arc.
“(The game) afforded us an opportunity to get some guys experience and reward some people late in the game,” Wohlford said. “Some of these guys practice a lot and don’t necessarily get to play a lot, so that was nice to be able to share the wealth a little (Saturday).
“I’m also happy with the way our team played under control, and the way we were supposed to even in a blowout. … Our guys didn’t hunt points, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Goshen saw nine different players score Saturday night, with Hill leading the team with 11. Eldridge added 10, Pinarski had nine, Worthman finished with seven and both Bechtel and Alford scored six each.
In the losing effort, Bremen senior Baylor Orcutt led the Lions with 11, while both sophomore Tyrus Graverson and junior Camden Hickman each had six.
Goshen will play next at home against Elkhart (0-4) Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
“Elkhart will be tough this week,” Wohlford said. “I thought (Saturday) night was a great opportunity to get a lot of guys some experience, gain some confidence shooting and hit some threes. We’re going to need to shoot that way against some really quality opponents coming up.”