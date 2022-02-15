GOSHEN — Two years in a row, Goshen has fallen to LaPorte in heartbreaking fashion.
Last season they lost by one point in regulation, and this year, the RedHawks lost in overtime, 59-56, Tuesday after letting a 17-point lead in the second half evaporate.
Goshen (11-7) started slow on offense, failing to score for the first three-and-a-half minutes of the game. However, a transition basket from senior Drew Hogan that put Goshen on the board at the 4:30-mark seemed to spark the RedHawks offense from that point on in the first half.
Goshen went on to grow its lead to 12-3 with a minute remaining in the first quarter. Sophomore Gage Worthman was the biggest part of that run, scoring eight points during the first eight minutes.
LaPorte (11-9) would hang around, cutting the nine-point Goshen lead down to three early in the second quarter after a three-point play from junior Tommy Samuelson. The Slicers would stay within striking distance for the rest of the first half, but every time the Slicers would build some momentum, Worthman would thrash it with a three.
The sophomore led all scorers in the first half with 19 points — 15 coming from beyond the arc. Hogan, who had seven points in the first half, capped off the second quarter with a trey of his own to put Goshen up 31-21 at the break.
The RedHawks were paced by their three-point shooting in the first half, and in the second, they began to cool off.
Goshen started the third quarter fast, going on a 9-2 run and extending its lead to 40-23 with 4:12 left in the third. A three-pointer from Hogan capped the run, but Goshen only managed five points over the next eight minutes of game time.
That scoring drought helped the Slicers cut into Goshen’s big lead possession by possession. By the end of the third quarter, LaPorte had trimmed Goshen’s advantage to just six after a layup by sophomore Malik Corley in the final seconds of the period.
The Slicers kept the game within a couple possessions toward the end of the fourth, making it 45-43 after a driving layup from senior Grant Ott-Large with 3:20 remaining.
The RedHawks answered right back on their next offensive possession when junior Deecon Hill nailed a three-pointer to put his team up five with less than three minutes to play.
Goshen would hold on to a small lead during the final minute, going up 50-47 after LaPorte lost Worthman under the basket with 40 seconds left.
The Slicers converted on their next offensive opportunity after the RedHawks lost junior Ja’Meriyon Cross in the corner from behind the three-point line. Cross would hit the bottom of the net to tie the game at 50 with 15 seconds to go.
Goshen got a good look from Hill at the buzzer, but his ‘3’ would go off the mark.
In overtime, the RedHawks had some open looks from ‘3’, but unlike in the first half, they weren’t falling when they had to have them in crunch time.
Instead, the Slicers would convert down the stretch from the free-throw line to put themselves in position to pick up a huge road win.
Tied at 53 with two minutes left, Ott-Large would make one of two from the line to put LaPorte by one. Following an empty offensive possession from the RedHawks, Corley would hit two free throws at the 35-second mark to put his team up 56-53.
Following a made free throw from Samuelson that granted LaPorte a 57-53 lead with 19 seconds left, Hill hit a ‘3’ from the top of the key to make it 57-56 with nine seconds left. From there, LaPorte sophomore Rylan Kieszkowski hit two big free throws to make it a three-point game with eight seconds left.
Goshen had one last chance to send the game into double overtime, but Hill’s three from the top of the key was too long this time, giving the Slicers the victory.
Worthman (23), Hogan (13) and Hill (11) all scored in double figures for the RedHawks, while the Slicers were led by Cross (18) and Ott-Large (17).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.