LAPORTE — Down by 12 points with four minutes to go in the third quarter, it seemed like Goshen was going to see its opponent, LaPorte, run away with a double-digit victory.
That wouldn’t be the case, however, as the RedHawks rallied to make it just a one-possession game going into the fourth quarter.
Although Goshen tied the game on four separate occasions in the final frame, they could never fully break through, dropping a 66-64 road contest to the Slicers Tuesday night.
“I thought our kids played with incredible effort,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “That was a fun game to be a part of. It just stinks that we fell one possession short. … I think we’re playing really well. To come on the road on a Tuesday night, an hour and 15 (minutes) away, against a really good team and have a chance to win at the end, it means we’re playing well.”
A pair of free throws from LaPorte senior Ja’Meriyon Cross made it 46-34 Slicers with 4:03 to go in the third quarter. After calling a timeout, the RedHawks went on a 9-0 run. A ‘3’ from junior Gage Worthman, followed by two-point shots from seniors Deecon Hill, Quinn Bechtel and Hill again cut the LaPorte lead to 46-43 with 1:48 to go in the period.
The teams then traded made field goals in the final minute to give the Slicers a 48-45 advantage going to the fourth.
Goshen first tied it in the final frame at 50 on a three-point play from Hill. LaPorte swiftly countered with a 5-0 run, with senior Kyle Kirkham draining a ‘3’, followed by a RedHawk turnover and subsequent dunk from Slicer junior Rylan Kieszkowski. The five points came in a matter of 16 seconds.
The RedHawks didn’t fade away, as they scored five unanswered of their own over the next minute. Senior Lleyton Weddell made a layup, then Hill sank a triple to tie it at 55 with 5:09 left in the game.
A made shot from Kieszkowski put LaPorte ahead, 59-57, less than 15 seconds later. Worthman calmly sank a pair of free-throws 30 seconds after that to once again tie the game.
After nearly two-and-a-half minutes of no scoring, two free throws from Cross put the home team ahead, 59-57. On its next possession, Bechtel made a nice pass to find a wide-open Eldridge under the hoop for an easy layup, once again bringing the teams level with 1:50 showing on the clock.
Once again, LaPorte had a counterpunch, scoring five points in 41 seconds to make it a two-possession game. A tough-angled shot from Cross, a dunk from Kieszkowski — his third of the game — and a free throw from Kirkham put the Slicers ahead, 64-59.
Worthman kept the RedHawks alive, sinking a ‘3’ with 32 seconds remaining to make it 64-62. A well-executed out-of-bounds play by LaPorte, though, led to an easy basket for senior Tommy Samuelson less than 10 seconds later.
A late Worthman layup as time expired provided the game its final score.
“I would’ve felt really good there if we could get the lead,” Wohlford said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump. It’s 59-all, we needed a stop and we couldn’t get it.”
LaPorte (15-6) ended both the first and second quarter on runs to help them get comfortable leads. After the teams traded the lead on the first five made shots of the game, the Slicers closed the opening frame on a 15-4 run to go up 19-10 through eight minutes of play.
Goshen clawed back into the game throughout the second quarter, eventually cutting the deficit to two, 28-26, with 1:31 before halftime. Another Slicer surge — aided by two critical RedHawk turnovers — allowed the home team to close on a 9-0 run, bringing their lead to 37-26 at intermission.
“We knew it was going to be a game of runs,” Wohlford said. “They’re really explosive, offensively. We just knew we could never get too high or too low based on the situation. We just turned it over probably three or four times too many. They’re a really good offensive team, and they’re a high-level team; they’re probably a top 50, 60 team in the state.”
Cross led LaPorte with 19 points. A total of nine Slicers scored, with two others joining Cross in double digits: Kirkham with 16 and Kieszkowski with 12.
Worthman ended up being the leading scorer for Goshen with 18 points. Hill added 13 points, Eldridge 12, Bechtel nine, senior Nate Pinarski eight and Weddell four.
The RedHawks (9-10) are back on the road Friday to take on Westview (13-6). The Warriors lost a 69-62 contest to Wawasee Tuesday in Syracuse, so both teams will look to get back in the win column when they meet up in Emma.
“It’s a different kind of game,” said Wohlford talking about Westview in comparison to LaPorte. “LaPorte stretches themselves out on the floor. Westview is a little more constricted. We have to be judicious about getting the ball inside. We have to be committed to that, but not too overzealous that we don’t read the defense. That’s going to be big because Westview packs it in pretty hard.”