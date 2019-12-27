GOSHEN — While the final score may not reflect it, the Goshen RedHawks dominated the East Noble Knights.
The RedHawks held the Knights scoreless for a period of 12:01, but had to hold off a furious rally to defeat the Knights 50-45 Friday night in the Goshen Holiday Tournament.
The scoreless streak went from 1:53 of the second period until 6:52 of the fourth when senior Brooks Miller swished a pair of free throws.
“We held East Noble to zero points in the third quarter,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said.
At its highest point, Goshen’s lead was 18 points early in the fourth period.
“People are going to look at this score and think we hung on and won another one. But we dominated this game for 29 minutes,” Wohlford said. “We are excited. The kids know we had three bad minutes, but we can’t dwell on that.”
The RedHawks (6-1) will take on the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers (2-4) in Saturday’s championship around 7:45 p.m. Central defeated Fairfield, 37-34, in the first game Friday night.
It’s a rematch of Goshen’s second game of the season. The RedHawks won 40-38 at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
“Central had us down, but we came back and won,” Wohlford said.
According to Wohlford, this is the fourth championship game Goshen has played in during his four seasons at the school.
“We did not talk to the kids about winning this tourney, but they are excited about playing for a championship,” the coach said.
The RedHawks missed some free throws down the stretch that aided East Noble in getting back into the contest.
“We are a 72 percent free-throw shooting team,” Wohlford said. “I’m not sure if it was a lack of focus.”
Wohlford shared that players sometimes play differently in holiday tourneys.
“You are off your schedule. I looked at scores from around the state today and they were down,” the coach said. “Kids don’t always shoot like they normally do either. That was not the case for us is the first half tonight. We shot 73 percent from the field in the first half.”
The coach also pointed out how the crowd can be different than at a regular season contest.
“There was a close under the East Noble basket that should have went our way. The officials called it the other way and I was the only person in the gym questioning the call,” Wohlford said. “If that had been the Northridge game last week everyone in red would have been up complaining.”
Goshen got the lead up to 40-22 early in the fourth. Once East Noble broke the scoring drought, the Knights went on a 13-6 run of their own, trimming the Goshen lead to eight points (46-38) with 1:44 left to play.
Goshen’s bench was a little short Friday night.
“Our kids got a little tired at the end,” Wohlford said.
The coach’s change from a man defense to a 1-3-1 zone made a big difference in the game.
East Noble senior Hayden Jones scorched the RedHawks for 17 points in the first half before the defensive switch. He finished the game with 25 points.
After a basket at 3:03 of the second period, Jones didn’t score until a basket at 2:38 of the fourth.
“We could not handle him 1-on-1, but when we went zone (senior) Zach Barker did an excellent job at the top of the zone, slowing him down,” Wohlford said. “Jones had not been shooting well in their games, but in the first half he was on fire.”
Sophomore Drew Hogan scored 16 points to top the RedHawks. Barker chipped in with 13, senior Jarah Byler 11, junior Blak Weiss seven and freshman Quinn Bechtel three.
ELKHART CENTRAL 37, FAIRFIELD 34
The Fairfield Falcons put on a late charge, but fell to the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers, 37-34, in the evening’s first contest.
Fairfield trailed 36-27 with 2:02 remaining in the fourth period. The Falcons went on a 7-0 run in the final :59.
The Falcons (2-6) square off with East Noble (0-3) in Saturday’s consolation game at 6 p.m.
After trailing by nine points, Fairfield senior Justin Bontrager started a scoring run for the Falcons with a basket at :59, followed by 3-pointer by Bontrager assisted by senior Nolin Sharick at :31 and a layup by Sharick at 21.9 that made the score Central 36, Fairfield 34.
That was as close as the Falcons could get and Central sophomore Cam’ron Davis added the final point with a free throw at with 17.8 second left on the clock.
Fairfield led 20-19 at halftime, but managed to score only two points in the third period and five in the opening seven minutes of the fourth. Central opened a 25-20 lead early in the third quarter as junior Luke Reich scored two baskets and classmate Akita Walker one. The Blue Blazers went on to lead 28-22 entering the final quarter.
Sharick tossed in 15 points, Bontrager 11, senior Bryce Willard and sophomore Owen Miller four apiece for the Falcons.
Daniels and Joe Richardson both scored nine points, Teich eight, Walker six and Donovan Johnson five for the Blue Blazers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.