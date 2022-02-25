GOSHEN — Goshen went down 7-0 early and never truly recovered, losing 52-36 to No. 1 (Class 3A) John Glenn in the regular season finale for both teams Friday night in Goshen.
“When you don’t score around the basket area, it’s going to be really hard to score,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “And then we went 3-for-16 from ‘3,’ but a lot of it was we couldn’t feed the post, we couldn’t get any deep position; they did a good job of guarding us on the drive. We didn’t have as many opportunities in there as we needed to get, but the slow start really hurt.”
The closest the RedHawks (13-9) would get is five when sophomore Gage Worthman made a field goal to make it a 7-2 game midway through the first quarter. The Falcons (22-1) quickly countered with a 9-2 run to close the frame to go up 16-4 after eight minutes of play.
Goshen would claw their way back to trailing by just seven, 21-14, with 3:36 to go in the second quarter. Once again, though, the Falcons had an answer, making back-to-back shots to go up 25-14 at halftime.
Back-to-back three-point shots from Worthman and junior Deecon Hill made it a 27-20 contest less than 90 seconds into the third quarter. Although Glenn quickly pushed the lead back to 12, the RedHawks cut that deficit in half on two occasions — 34-28 and 36-30 — later in the third frame.
Both times Goshen was within six points, though, Falcons junior Brycen Hannah was there with a response. He made a jumper with 1:49 to go to make it 36-28, then had an old-fashioned three-point play with 0.8 seconds left in the quarter to give his team a 39-30 advantage entering the final frame.
Hannah finished with a game-high 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half.
“He’s really good,” said Wohlford of Hannah. “He was in foul trouble in the first half. We had an opportunity there at 20-12 with him out, and we weren’t able to capitalize. We got to halftime and he came back in, and obviously that makes it tough.”
Goshen pulled within eight points on two different instances in the fourth quarter, but that’s the closest they’d get. Glenn shot 8-of-9 from the free throw line in the final 2:33 of the contest to ice away a victory.
With 13.6 seconds left in the game, Wohlford made sure to sub out senior Drew Hogan to allow the crowd to give him one last ovation on his home court. Hogan is the lone senior on the team currently and is a four-year varsity player. After scoring eight points Friday, he now sits at 1,164 points for his career. He is currently 10 points away from tying 1929 graduate Lloyd “Bunk” Williams for third all-time in program history.
“Words can’t describe what Drew Hogan means to Goshen High School, Goshen athletics and our basketball program,” Wohlford said. “He’s just an incredible kid, and I wanted to make sure that we did that for him because he deserves it. I think you saw from every single person in the gym — including (John Glenn coach Travis Hannah) — what he has meant to Indiana high school basketball. It was special to have that happen, and I was glad to do it.”
Goshen will now enter the Class 4A, Sectional 4 tournament next week at North Side Gym. It’s the first time since 2012 that the RedHawks have a bye in the sectional, as they won’t play until the Friday, March 4 semifinal round. They will play either Elkhart (6-16) or Concord (11-10), who meet up in a first-round matchup Tuesday night.
“We’re off this weekend; try to recuperate, try to kind of rekindle some fire,” Wohlford said. “Then Monday, get some shots up. Tuesday, get some shots up and then go watch at North Side Gym and see who we’re playing. Once we know, then we’ll prepare.
“We’ll have some stuff ready for both teams in advance of Tuesday. It’s a good matchup, so we have no idea who it’s going to be. But either way, we’re playing on Friday night with a chance to make the final. So, that’s always positive.”
