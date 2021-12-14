SOUTH BEND — Way back on Jan. 26 against Northridge last season, Goshen sharpshooter Deecon Hill tied the school record for most ‘3’s’ made in a game by one player with eight.
While the record was an awesome accomplishment for the then-sophomore, the RedHawks fell, 63-41, on that night.
“Last year, I couldn’t even be happy about it,” Hill said.
Well, on Tuesday, the junior had plenty of reasons to be joyful. He led all scorers with 29 points (8-of-13 from three) as the RedHawks would go on to shoot a school-record 14-of-26 from beyond the arc as a team to dominate South Bend Clay, 69-44, on the road.
“(Clay) played a 3-2 zone, and we were able to get the ball in the middle and kick it out,” Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford said. “We made a lot of rhythm shots (Tuesday). … We’re also looking forward to getting Gage Worthman back. He’s another big offensive threat, and we’ll be even more explosive with him. We’re developing well, we just need to keep moving forward.”
Initially, Goshen struggled to find an answer for Clay’s defensive zone. With the game tied at six midway through the first quarter, Hill’s hot shooting began to get the RedHawks some important points in bunches. The junior knocked down three shots alone from beyond the arc during the first quarter to help give Goshen a 17-14 advantage after the first eight minutes.
“I was just feeling it after that first one,” Hill said. “It was crazy. I just knew after that first one, if I was wide open, just keep shooting them. I’m definitely more happy about it this year, because (Northridge) still beat us down (last year). You can’t be satisfied with the points if you still lose.”
The idea of a loss against Clay diminished with each offensive possession for Goshen. The RedHawks (5-1) outscored the Colonials (2-5) 15-6 in the second quarter, which helped Wohlford’s team bring a 32-19 lead into the locker room.
Hill led all scorers with 15 at the break, while senior Quinn Bechtel was next on the team with eight of his own. For Clay, senior Amari Williams had eight first half points to lead the Colonials.
Clay got more aggressive in the second half, earning many more easy looks around the basket. However, head coach Doug Barnbrook’s team missed many of those easy opportunities. Because of that, the closest the Colonials got to the RedHawks was an 11-point deficit early in the third.
Goshen began scoring at an easier clip behind a mixture of second-chance points and transition buckets off of drives to the basket in the second half. The RedHawks were clearly the aggressor on Tuesday night, and the stats reflect that. Goshen outrebounded the Colonials 33-24 and had 17 second-chance points compared to just two for Clay.
Goshen took firm control in the fourth — leading by 20 or more points throughout the final eight minutes of play — which led to Wohlford getting the chance to empty out his bench. Eleven different players earned minutes for Goshen, with eight of them scoring. After Hill’s 29 points, senior Drew Hogan had 12 (nine of them coming in the second half), Bechtel had 10 and senior Noah Alford had eight.
For Clay, Williams finished with 12, while senior Miguel Henry was second on the team with nine points.
It was a solid victory for the RedHawks following a very emotional win over South Bend St. Joseph. Wohlford was satisfied with the maturity shown by his team during its fifth victory. However, he also knows the schedule gets tougher ahead with games against Northridge (2-2) Saturday and East Noble (3-3) next Tuesday coming up.
“We have some really good leadership in Hogan, Hill and Bechtel,” said Wohlford when asked about avoiding a letdown on Tuesday. “They’ve been there and done that, and they know we really haven’t won anything. They know these are big wins early in the season, but it’s a long season.
“We won by 25, but let’s be honest, we’re more skilled. We should’ve won the game. But we aren’t going to be more skilled on Saturday night (against Northridge), and in a lot of other games. The divider in those games will not necessarily be skill. It’ll be toughness and discipline. So I’m happy we won; our kids shot well. But for us to beat some of the teams we’re going to play, skill, again, won’t be the biggest divider.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.