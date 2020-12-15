GOSHEN — Erasing a 10-point deficit with three minutes to go in the third quarter Tuesday night, Goshen came back and held off South Bend Clay for its first boys basketball victory of 2020-21.
The RedHawks outpointed the visiting Colonials 17-8 in the fourth quarter and 7-4 in the four-minute overtime period for a 56-53 non-conference win..
“The kids did a good job,” said Goshen coach Michael Wohlford of the rally. “You don’t want to get too far outside yourself. It was a little too early to hit the panic button.
“We just had to stay with it and make some plays. We did execute some things really well late and made some shots. We capitalized on some of (Clay’s) mistakes and were fortunate to come out with the win.”
The RedHawks (1-4) were led offensively by Drew Hogan (17 points), Deacon Hill (14), Isaac Sawatzky (11) and Blak Wiess (8).
Hogan canned 10 combined in the second and third quarters. Hill tallied five in the second and four in the fourth.
Sawatzky netted five points in the second half, including a 3-pointer with 1:32 to go in overtime that put Goshen up 56-49.
“He has a great touch at the top of the key,” said Wohlford of Sawatzky’s triple. “He’s a gamer.”
That was one of just two 3’s that the RedHawks had on the night.
“Their game plan was definitely to deny on the perimeter and make us score inside,” Wohlford said. “That’s what we had to do.
“Our kids adjusted as that occurred and did a really nice job as the game went on.”
Wiess spread out his points and also pulled down 10 of the RedHawks’ 33 rebounds.
Quinn Bechel’s basket with eight seconds remaining in regulation forged a 49-all tie and that was the score going into overtime.
Robert Allen knocked down six 3-pointers and paced Clay (0-3) with 20 points. His trey with 1:21 to go in OT cut Goshen’s lead to 56-52.
Nicholas Wade, who finished with 10 points, made 1-of-2 foul shots with 7.2 seconds left to make it 56-53. The Doug Barnbrook-coached Colonials scrambled for a steal and a Allen 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.
Allen came into the contest averaging 27.5 points per game and had 3 at halftime.
“We beat them at their best and that feels pretty good,” Wohlford said. “I’m not sure (Clay) can play much better.”
Goshen finished the second quarter on a 10-4 run and trailed the Colonials 25-24 at halftime.
The RedHawks connected on 9-of-20 floor shots in the first half, including 6-of-12 in the second period.
Clay canned 10-of-23 first-half shots (including five 3-pointers) with 6-of-9 on-target in the first quarter.
The Colonials led 13-4 five minutes into the opening period and took a 16-9 lead into the second quarter.
It was learned after the game that COVID-19 quarantine issues will knock out Goshen’s next two scheduled games — Saturday at Northridge and Tuesday against East Noble.
Goshen 56, SB Clay 53
Clay — Davyaun Franklin 3-9 1-2 7, Johnny Watson 2-6 0-0 6, Christian Love 1-8 0-0 2, Nicholas Wade 4-8 1-2 10, Robert Allen 7-12 0-2 20, Latwon Smith 2-4 1-1 6, Kylan Perry 1-4 0-0 2. Team: 20-51 3-7 53.
Goshen — Blak Wiess 4-8 0-0 8, Isaac Sawatzky 4-6 2-2 11, Quinn Bechtel 2-11 2-2 6, Deecon Hill 6-10 1-1 14, Drew Hogan 8-17 1-2 17, Zachary Subera 0-0 0-0 0, Gage Worthman 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 24-52 6-7 56.
Clay 16 9 16 8 4 — 53
Goshen 9 15 8 17 7 — 56
3-point goals: Clay (10-20) — Allen 6-10, Watson 2-4, Wade 1-3, Smith 1-3; Goshen (2-4) — Hill 1-2, Sawatzky 1-2.
Fouls (fouled out): Clay 13 (none); Goshen 10 (none).
Rebounds: Clay 23 (Franklin 10, Wade 5); Goshen 33 (Wiess 10, Bechtel 6).
Turnovers: Clay 15, Goshen 13.
Officials: Tim Smith, Kirk Robinson, Jay Smith.
Records (next games): Clay (0-3) at South Bend Adams Thursday, Dec. 17; Goshen (1-4) TBD.
JV score: Goshen 54, Clay 30. Top scorers: Goshen — Will Herschberger 15, Lleyton Weddell 15, Ryan Eldridge 8, Noah Alford 6; Clay — Ameer Harris 10, Shaquille Edwards 6, Brad Hicks 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.