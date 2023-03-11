NORTH JUDSON — For about 27 minutes of game time Saturday, Westview was able to keep up with the breakneck pace of Gary 21st Century.
Eventually, though, the Warriors ran out of gas — and the Cougars capitalized.
Gary went on a 16-4 run from the 5:00 mark of the fourth quarter until there was 1:15 to go in the game. The Cougars turned a four-point game into a 16-point cushion, ultimately going on to win, 67-58, in a Class 2A regional championship game at North Judson-San Pierre High School.
21st Century’s full-court pressure was the catalyst for the late-game surge, as they forced multiple Westview turnovers during that time. When the Warriors would maintain possession, the tired legs of the players led to missed shots and easy rebounds for the Cougars.
“It wasn’t just the fourth quarter necessarily,” said Westview coach Chandler Prible of 21st Century’s defensive pressure. “Being able to put up with that pressure for an entire game is tough to do. We’re asking two or three guards to take care of that for 32 minutes, and that’s tough. It’s almost more mentally fatiguing than physically.”
Westview (17-9) and No. 7 Gary 21st Century (21-5) went back-and-forth for the majority of the first three quarters. There was a total of five lead changes and three ties in the first period alone, with the last change coming when Warriors senior Brady Yoder sank a ‘3’ with 3:10 to go in the frame to put his team ahead, 14-11.
The Cougars would tie it a minute later on a three-point play from senior Demetrius Moss, but Westview countered with a 7-2 run after that to take a 21-16 lead through eight minutes of play. It wound up being the largest lead of the game for the Warriors.
“We were really getting what we wanted,” Prible said. “We were getting open shots and we were offensive rebounding even a little bit. … Offensively, our sets were working. We were getting the shots we wanted to get.”
Gary scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second quarter, forcing Prible to call a timeout with his team trailing, 26-23, with 2:18 to go before halftime. The teams would trade points the rest of the quarter, resulting in the Cougars taking a 31-28 lead into the locker room.
Westview came out strong in the third quarter, scoring five quick points to retake the lead. A layup from junior Wiley Minix put the Warriors ahead, 33-31, just 51 seconds into the period.
Unfortunately for Westview, that would be their last lead of the game. The Cougars scored the next eight points to go ahead, 39-33. The Warriors would hang around, eventually only trailing by four, 43-39, going into the final frame.
21st Century quickly shot the lead up to seven on a combined three made free-throws. Westview would once again get within four points a few minutes later, as another Yoder ‘3’ made it just a 51-47 Cougars lead with 5:10 to go.
As they did for the majority of the game, though, Gary moved up the court quickly, as a bucket from senior Quintin Floyd 10 seconds later pushed the lead back to six, kickstarting the late-game surge from the Cougars.
“We think Brady (Yoder) is fast, and they make Brady not look fast,” said Prible of the Cougars’ speed.
The Cougars had four scorers reach double-digits: 19 from senior Ashton Williamson, 14 from Floyd, 13 from sophomore Lemetrius Williams and 12 from freshman Terrance Hayes. Senior Demetrius Moss added seven points and senior Roy Cast two to round out the scoring for 21st Century.
Yoder ended up leading all scorers in the game with 20 points, bringing his career total to 1,211. The only other senior on the roster, Jethro Hostetler, managed two points, four rebounds and an assist in the contest.
“I can’t say enough good things about this group,” said Prible of the seniors. “They’re guys where I’m excited to see what they do after high school. I love those two seniors that we have. Both of them were a little emotional afterwards, and that’s just because how much they care about the program. They’re going to go on to be great people, great dads.”
Only two seniors graduating means a lot of experience returns for Westview next season, which exceeded outside expectations this year with 17 wins and a sectional title. Junior Luke Helmuth had 15 points in Saturday’s contest, junior Wiley Minix nine points, sophomore Kamden Yoder five points, junior Wade Springer three points and junior Micah Miller two points.
“They’re all gym rats, which helps; especially the guys that are making the majority of our plays,” Prible said. “If that’s the case, and if there’s that passion individually amongst themselves, then the growth in talent and energy and the wins will all take care of itself.”