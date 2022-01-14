WARSAW — Goshen never held the lead Friday against Warsaw — but they got about as close as possible to doing so in the final seconds.
With the RedHawks trailing 48-47 with 10.2 seconds left, Warsaw junior Jaxson Gould missed a pair of free throws that would’ve put the Tigers up three. Goshen sophomore Gage Worthman grabbed the rebound and immediately gave it to senior Drew Hogan, who charged up the court for the final play of the game.
Hogan made it to the Warsaw three-point line, made a crossover move on Tigers junior Nick Katris and drove to the lane. A swarm of Warsaw defenders converged on Hogan, who was still somehow able to get off a layup attempt. While there appeared to be some contact on the RedHawk senior, no foul was called.
Hogan’s shot hit off the backboard, and a chase for the loose ball afterwards ended with the final buzzer sounding. After Goshen trailed by 15 at halftime, Warsaw was able to hold off the RedHawks’ second half rally and escape with the 48-47 victory, keeping the Tigers undefeated in Northern Lakes Conference play.
“We’re not going to talk about any officiating decisions,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “We were two points short. Drew drove hard; we wanted to put the ball in his hands. He makes us go, and we thought he could get to the basket. We were hoping to either finish a shot or get a call, and it just didn’t happen for us.”
The Tigers built a 32-17 lead behind an efficient first half of shooting. Warsaw (8-4, 3-0 NLC) shot an astounding 72% from the field, with four players scoring six or more points.
“We weren’t quite as engaged, defensively,” said Wohlford of his team in the first half. “They got the shots that they wanted … when the ball’s going in, offensively, you’re a little more engaged defensively. We weren’t very good offensively in the first half, and unfortunately, that dictated our defensive approach, and that can’t be the case. That was the disappointment at halftime.”
Goshen (9-2, 2-1 NLC) fought their way back into the game, starting with the third quarter. They outscored the Tigers 14-6 in that frame to make it a 38-31 Warsaw lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers appeared to have limited the damage to start the fourth quarter, as a three-point play from junior Drew Heckaman made it a 43-33 advantage for the home team with 6:23 to go. Heckaman finished as the game’s leading scorer with 20 points.
The RedHawks had one last push in them, however, as they countered Heckaman’s basket with a 10-2 run of their own, forcing Warsaw coach Matt Moore to call a timeout with 2:59 to go in the contest.
A free throw from Goshen junior Quinn Bechtel with 2:30 made it a 45-44 Tiger lead. Heckaman then made a free throw of his own 45 seconds later to push the Warsaw lead back up to two.
Nearly a minute passed before the next major event of the game occurred. Still down 46-44, Goshen took possession with 47.3 seconds remaining. The ball worked its way into the hands of RedHawks junior Deecon Hill, who went up for a potentially game-tying shot near the basket. Unfortunately for the visitors, Hill was called for an offensive foul on his way up to the hoop. This was Hill’s fifth personal foul as well, causing him to foul out of the game.
Warsaw drew five charges against Goshen offenders Friday — three on Hogan and two on Hill.
“(Warsaw) did a really nice job of sliding over (on defense),” Wohlford said. “That was definitely a concerted effort on their part. To get a high school kid to take a charge is really good coaching and really good discipline by the kid, so you have to give them credit for how they defended. It was exceptional. I don’t know if we’ve charged more than once or twice all year, but that was definitely a coaching point and kudos to them for taking advantage of it.”
Heckaman made two free throws with 26.3 to go to extend the Tiger lead to four. Hogan then came down and buried a long-distance ‘3’ with 12 seconds remaining to produce the 48-47 score that the game ended on.
Hogan led his team in scoring with 15 points. Bechtel finished with 12, Hill and sophomore Ryan Eldridge seven each, sophomore Gage Worthman four and junior Lleyton Weddell two.
“Great character in the second half,” said Wohlford of his team. “We knew that the first half wasn’t truly who we are, and Warsaw kind of took the fight to us. I thought we showed that we can play with them. We showed that we have some fight in us, and really played well in the second half. The kids stepped up.”
The loss snaps Goshen’s eight game winning streak. They’ll be back in action Tuesday with a road game at Jimtown.
NLC BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES — Jan. 14, 2022
Warsaw 48, Goshen 47
NorthWood 49, Northridge 48
Concord 45, Plymouth 41
Note: the Mishawaka at Wawasee game Friday was postponed to Sat. Feb 5 due to COVID issues.
Updated NLC records: Warsaw 3-0; NorthWood 3-0; Mishawaka 2-0; Goshen 2-1; Concord 1-2; Wawasee 0-2; Plymouth 0-3; Northridge 0-3.
