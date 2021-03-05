ELKHART — Northridge’s boys basketball team didn’t need much motivation when it came to this postseason.
A year removed from winning a sectional title only to have their trip to the regionals ripped away from them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders were primed to ride their 10-game winning streak into Northside Gymnasium on Friday night and come out with a win to advance to Saturday night’s Class 4A Sectional 4 championship.
Unfortunately, for Northridge coach Scott Radeker and his team, the Penn Kingsmen had other ideas.
The Raiders struggled all contest to get any kind of consistent offensive rhythm with the way the Kingsmen played defensively.
Despite the offensive issues, Northridge fought within one after falling behind 38-30 with just under three minutes remaining. One point was as close as the Raiders would get though, as the Kingsmen would hold off their opponent’s furious comeback to win 45-40 and advance to Saturday night’s sectional championship.
“First of all, I just want to say how proud I am of these seniors,” said Radeker, referring to his six-man senior class of Trevor Brown, Sam Smith, Carter Stoltzfus, Clayton Stoltzfus, Brandon Miller and Jesse Ryman. “They’ve set the bar high, and I’m not just talking about what they did on the court, I’m talking about the type of people they are. … Our kids played hard and fought their butts off. We weren’t great at the offensive end, and we missed a lot of free throws along with some easy ones inside. We were good enough defensively to get the win, but we just didn’t get the job done on the offensive end.”
One of the more high-powered offenses in 4A was basically shutdown from the jump. Penn played lockdown man-to-man defense that ran Northridge off the three-point line, which made the Raiders look uncharacteristically uncomfortable and out of rhythm.
Northridge had six points from three field goals inside the arc in the first quarter and found itself down seven after Penn converted a few ‘3’s from Markus Burton and Joe Smith.
The second quarter is when Northridge’s Smith started to heat up. He knocked down two treys — including an NBA range shot in transition — to pull his team within four at 16-12 nearly halfway through the period.
The Kingsmen though clamped down even further on the defensive side of the ball; couple that with the Raiders going 1-of-6 from the free-throw line and a continued hot streak beyond the arc from Penn led to a 22-15 deficit for Northridge at halftime.
“We eventually got better with it in the second half,” said Radeker of Penn’s defense. “But they just got physical with us, as they should’ve. I thought in the first half, we were too stagnant offensively, and we let the grabbing and holding (from Penn) get to us a little bit instead of playing through it. … We took advantage of some of the things they were doing a little bit better in the second half with three easy two-point baskets to start the half, but when we had chances to take the lead, we had silly and uncharacteristic turnovers.”
Blake Jacobs scored six early inside the arc during the third quarter to spearhead the quick 8-3 run for the Raiders that cut the Penn advantage to two.
Later in the quarter, Clayton Stoltzfus knocked in a ‘3’ to make it 27-26 with under two minutes in the quarter, but the Kingsmen always had an answer, and that answer usually came from Burton.
The sophomore guard scored nine of his team-leading 15 points in the final 10 minutes of game time to break the back of any attempt to take the lead by Northridge. Burton’s old-fashioned three-point play put the Kingsmen in firm control and up by eight with around 2:45 remaining.
The Raiders had one more run in them though.
Powered by three-point baskets from Carter Stoltzfus and Sam Smith, Northridge trimmed the Penn lead to 41-38 with 53 seconds left. A steal at midcourt by Carter Stoltzfus set up a transition layup for Miller, which made it a one-point game with 37 seconds left.
After calling a timeout, Penn broke the press and made an easy transition layup to go up three. At the other end, Smith missed a wide-open layup that would’ve cut the lead to 43-42 with 13 seconds to play. Instead, the Kingsmen sealed it with two free throws from Caleb Applegate.
“I’m very proud of their effort down the stretch, and it didn’t surprise me,” Radeker said. “That’s how they’ve played all year. The thing I loved about it is that they stayed with the game plan. They didn’t try to go out on their own. They kept doing what we needed to do to grind out a win, and we had our chances. We had it back to a one-point game right there at the end, we just didn’t make enough plays on the offensive end.”
Forty points was the second-lowest output on offense for the Raiders all season in what had been an impressive campaign that now finishes at 18-5. Smith led his team on the night with 14 points, while Jacobs (nine points) and Carter Stoltzfus (eight points) were next in the box score.
Penn (12-11) were led by Burton’s 15 and Smith’s 12 and will now try to win a sectional championship on Saturday night against host Elkhart.
