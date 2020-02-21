ELKHART — If you take away the second quarter of Friday night’s boys basketball game between the NorthWood Panthers and Elkhart Christian Academy Eagles, the host Eagles would’ve won by four.
Unfortunately for ECA, the second quarter counted. In that frame, NorthWood outscored the hosts, 23-8, which helped the Panthers pick up a 59-48 victory in Elkhart.
“Came in at halftime and I had written on the board, ‘Don’t let them speed us up,’” Elkhart Christian coach Chad Hibbard said. “They completely sped us up in the second quarter. Not only did we turn it over, but it also led to a lot of easy baskets for them.”
The utilization of a full-court press by the Panthers is what sparked NorthWood in the second frame. They forced nine of their 20 turnovers in the quarter, mostly off their press defense. After leading 11-9 after one, the Panthers took a 34-17 lead into halftime.
“Every once in a while, we’re going to put full-court pressure on, and I thought in the second quarter it was effective,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “I thought the tempo of the game changed. It kind of gave us a comfortable lead heading into halftime.”
The Eagles battled back, though, in the second half. They handled the NorthWood press better in the third quarter, only turning the ball over one time. They were able to outscore the Panthers, 21-14, in the frame to cut the deficit to 10 entering the fourth.
ECA kept the pressure up early in the final period, making it a 48-42 game with 5:40 to go. Wolfe called a timeout and reminded his players of what the scoreboard read.
“I wanted to make sure that we understood it was a six-point basketball game in our favor and that we just needed to be solid,” Wolfe said. “We did not need anything but simple plays at that point.”
Following the timeout, NorthWood went on a mini 6-0 run to extend the lead to 12. The Eagles never made it to within nine after that Panther run.
Senior Trent Edwards led NorthWood (15-6) in scoring on the night with 17 points. Sophomores Jamarr Jackson and Cooper Wiens had 12 each, senior Brock Flickinger five, senior Jason Borkholder four, freshman Cade Brenner three and senior Josh Stratford, junior Ben Vincent and freshman Ian Raasch had two points each.
“I like our energy; I like our competitive spirit,” Wolfe said. “I thought we did some good things tonight. I still think we’re an improving basketball team. We’re learning a little bit about who we are and understanding some of the things we can do on the floor.”
The Panthers have one regular season game left to learn, as they take on Elkhart Central on Friday at home. NorthWood will have a week to prepare to honor its five seniors — Edwards, Borkholder, Stratford, Flickinger and Andrew Miller.
“It’s an exciting week for us coming up,” Wolfe said. “We’ve had five guys contribute four years to our basketball program, so it’s going to be a celebration for them. Obviously, we’re pointing toward sectionals, as that’s coming up. We have the opportunity to host, so that’s exciting as well.”
ECA (9-12) was led by junior Matthew Elmerick’s 16 points. Junior Bryce Coursen added 11, senior Luke Burns and junior Noah Hunt eight each, freshman Luke Schramm three and senior Charlie Maxwell two.
Friday was more than a game for the Eagle community, though. The night also served as a fundraiser for Hunt’s younger sister, Ella Hunt, 8. Ella was born with spinal muscular atrophy, a terminal illness. She wasn’t expected to live past six months old, but is still alive today. All money collected Friday was donated to the Hunt family to help with medical expenses.
Ella came out at halftime to a standing ovation and read a message off a tablet using her eyes. A school official said more than $1,000 was raised in just donations, not including pre-bought t-shirts or ticket sales. The ECA team wore tie-dye socks in honor of Ella.
“The Burns family was the one that actually initiated this, wanting to do something special for her,” explained Hibbard. “The Hunt’s actually came in today and talked to our team. … It was great. Great for us to remember that basketball is important, but there’s a lot of bigger things. Just a great reminder for us. I’m so glad we could do that tonight.
“I’m so appreciative of NorthWood for their support as well. … They were glad to be able to share this and have people learn about it and support it.”
