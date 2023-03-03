All boys basketball sectional semifinal action from The Goshen News coverage area that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed to Saturday.
Most sites have postponed the semifinal games to Saturday, with the championship game Monday night. However, the Class 1A, Sectional 51 tournament at Hamilton will play both semifinal games Saturday morning, with the championship game later that night.
Below are the updated schedules for each sectional involving TGN teams.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT ELKHART (North Side Gym)
Semifinal one: Goshen vs. Penn, Saturday March 4, 6 p.m.
Semifinal two: Northridge vs. Concord, Saturday March 4, 7:30 p.m.
Championship: Monday, March 6, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 20 AT NORTHWOOD
Semifinal one: West Noble vs. Lakeland, Saturday March 4, 6 p.m.
Semifinal two: NorthWood vs. Fairfield, Saturday March 4, 7:30 p.m.
Championship: Monday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT WESTVIEW
Semifinal one: Westview vs. Eastside, Saturday March 4, 6 p.m.
Semifinal two: Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, Saturday March 4, 7:30 p.m.
Championship: Monday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT HAMILTON
Semifinal one: Lakeland Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian, Saturday March 4, 11 a.m.
Semifinal two: Bethany Christian vs. Elkhart Christian, Saturday March 4, 1 p.m.
Championship: Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m.