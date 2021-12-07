ELKHART — In a game where Drew Hogan scored 22 points and Quinn Bechtel had 17, Goshen coach Michael Wohlford pointed to a play that sophomore Andre Williams made that ultimately let the RedHawks leave North Side Gym with a win Tuesday.
With less than a minute remaining in the game, Goshen led Elkhart, 48-43. Following a missed shot from the Lions, there was a battle for the rebound. Williams and Elkhart senior Cam’Ron Daniels both held possession of the ball, forcing the referees to call a jump ball. The possession arrow was in favor of the RedHawks, giving them the ball with 44.6 seconds remaining.
On the ensuing inbounds play, Bechtel was fouled. He calmly sank two free throws to extend the Goshen lead to 50-43, all-but sealing the victory for the visitors. A free throw from junior Deecon Hill 20 seconds later put the finishing touches on a 51-43 win for Goshen over Elkhart.
“Andre’s jump ball play was probably the play of the game because we had the arrow and we knew it,” Wohlford said. “We told them, ‘We have the arrow. We need to hold on to the ball.’ And that got us a possession when it was a two-possession game that allowed us to stretch it to three possessions, and that was the game. That really ended it.”
It was a game that the RedHawks never trailed Tuesday. They grabbed the lead on a ‘3’ from Hogan less than a minute into the contest, which was three of the eight first quarter points the senior had. He also had two rebounds in the first period as Goshen led 15-8 after eight minutes of play.
“It was just confidence,” said Hogan contributed to his strong performance. “I just wanted to be confident in my play, and I felt like I was too tight (in the first three games of the season). So, finally it just clicked and it felt good.”
Wohlford knew right away that Hogan was going to have a big game.
“You could tell that he was due for a 20-point performance,” Wohlford said. “I mean, you don’t score 1,000 points (for a career) like he’s going to without that ability to get going. You could tell right away: he hit that ‘3’ to start the game, and he kind of had that look.”
Although Elkhart never led in the game, they hung around for most of the contest. The Lions ended up cutting the deficit to three, 23-20, at halftime after junior Erick Nocentelli sank two free throws right before the intermission.
Nocentelli then had the first field goal of the third quarter to cut Elkhart’s deficit to one. Goshen quickly responded with a 5-0 run, however, off a basket from Bechtel and a ‘3’ from Hogan. The RedHawks would continue to maintain its lead, growing it to 36-27 after three quarters of play.
The only time Goshen’s lead reached double digits came when Bechtel drilled a three-point shot to make it 39-29 with 7:26 remaining in the game. Bechtel picked up his fourth foul of the game shortly after that, however, which led to a rotation where Williams would check in for defense and Bechtel on offense down the stretch of the game in order to avoid Bechtel fouling out as much as possible.
“Had we been behind, we may have had to do something differently,” said Wohlford of the constant Bechtel-Williams subbing in-and-out. “We went to zone to run some clock also, and I think both of those things worked in our favor.”
The closest Elkhart cut the deficit to in the fourth quarter was three points, 46-43, on a layup from Nocentelli. The junior ended up leading the Lions offense with 19 points, 10 of which came in the final period.
Made free throws late in the game from Goshen proved to be too much for Elkhart to overcome, though, as the RedHawks went 12-of-16 from the charity stripe in the final 4:25 of play. Hogan made 6-of-8, Bechtel made 5-of-6 and Hill 1-of-2.
“We haven’t been shooting (free throws) well — we were 13-of-26 on the season coming in,” Wohlford said. “… We needed to step up and hit them because that was our primary offense at the end: take care of the basketball, they will foul you, and let’s make our free throws.”
Goshen improves to 3-1 with the win. Along with Hogan’s 22 points and Bechtel’s 17, Hill scored nine and both junior Lleyton Weddell and sophomore Ryan Eldridge has two each. The RedHawks return home on Saturday night for a tough contest against South Bend St. Joseph.
Goshen was short-handed Tuesday as well, as sophomore starter Gage Worthman was unavailable due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
“That probably just added a little more to the feeling that we overcame another obstacle that we didn’t think we’d have,” Wohlford said. “We knew we could win the game — I wasn’t surprised.”
“We just wanted to come together and get a big win,” Hogan added. “This was a big win for us, and without Gage, it hurt us a little bit. But, the next man stepped up and we played really well.”
Goshen’s JV team picked up a dramatic win to begin the night, as junior Nathan Pinarski drilled a ‘3’ at the buzzer to lift the RedHawks, 44-41, over the Lions.
