DUNLAP — One surefire way to break out of a slump and get back on the winning track is to never fall behind.
That’s just what the Goshen RedHawks did in a Northern Lakes Conference high school boys basketball game Friday night at Concord.
The RedHawks pitched a shutout in the first quarter, opening a 12-0 lead on the way to a 60-33 victory over the Minutemen in McCuen Gym.
“We were all very focused from the start,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said.
Goshen had lost two in a row and three of their last four games after beginning the season with six-straight wins.
The RedHawks improved to 7-3 overall, 1-1 in the NLC, while Concord slips to 0-8, 0-2. Both teams are back in NLC action next Friday with Goshen traveling to Warsaw and Concord to Plymouth.
Senior Zach Barker poured in 20 points and sophomore Drew Hogan added 19 to lead the RedHawks.
“Barker has always been a scorer. He had a couple of games in the 20s in middle school,” Wohlford said. “He has been a bit of a late bloomer. He has really developed since last season. His length makes him hard to defend. He is a good rebounder.”
Barker brought the Goshen faithful to their feet twice in the opening half with a pair of slam dunks on breakaways.
The first at 4:28 of the first quarter was the result of his own steal, and gave the RedHawks a 7-0 lead. The second ended the first half. Freshman Quinn Bechtel intercepted a Concord pass and spotted a streaking Barker down the floor. Becthel’s pass hit Barker in stride for another slam that put Goshen up 26-7 at intermission.
“I don’t know when a Goshen player has had two dunks in a half. It probably goes back to Andrew Hershberger’s playing days,” Wohlford said. “We have had about five dunks in my time at Goshen and Zach has four of them.”
Wohlford is in his fourth season at the Goshen helm. This was his 41st career win at the school.
Hogan was his usual steady self, displaying both his scoring ability and his talents running the Goshen offense.
“Drew is a very hard worker and nothing he does surprises me,” the coach said.
Wohlford was pleased with the way Goshen’s offense preformed.
“We were active. We were patient when we needed to be and aggressive when we needed to be,” the coach said. “We knocked down shots. That always makes you look better.”
RedHawk senior Ryan Harmelink scored nine points on three 3-pointers. Senior Jarah Byler chipped in with seven points, senior Zane Barker had four and freshman Deecon Hill had one.
“Everyone on this team has a role. Everyone played their role tonight,” Wohlford said.
The Minutemen, after the scoreless first period, broke the ice on a rebound put-back by junior Gavin Smith at 7:26 of the second period.
Concord went on a mini run and pulled to within 15 points (30-15) with 4:14 left before halftime. Goshen responded, and when Hogan converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with 3.2 seconds remaining in the half, the RedHawks were up 41-22.
Leading scorers for the Minutemen were Smith with 10 points, senior Braedeon Taylor with seven; senior Paxton Starrett and sophomore Zaven Koltookiam both with four; juniors Paxton Fish and Griffin Swartout with three each; and sophomore Jack D’Arcy with two.
JV
Concord won a 29-28 thriller. Sophomore Anthony Roberts netted 11 points, sophomore Thomas Burkert had eight, sophomore Anthony Trudell had five and sophomore Zach Pedzinski had four for the winners. Sophomore Anders Revoir tossed in nine points; freshman Deecon Hill had six; sophomore Jordan Williams had four; junior Isaac Sawatzky had three; and sophomore Isaiah Park, sophomore Brandon Rivera and sophomore Zach Subera each two for Goshen.
