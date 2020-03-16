The Westview Warriors had two representatives and the Fairfield Falcons, Lakeland Lakers and West Noble Chargers each one on the all-Northeast Corner Conference high school boys basketball team for the 2019-20 season.
Charlie Yoder and Drew Litwiller were the Westview selections. Nolin Sharick was the Fairfield choice, Brayden Bontrager the Lakeland representative and Josh Gross the West Noble selection.
Also named to the team were Dyer Ball and Joel Knox of the Angola Hornets, Conner Essegian and Sawyer Yoder of the Central Noble Cougars, Jackson Paul and Hunter Perlich of the Churubusco Eagles, Gabe Trevino of the Eastside Blazers, Logan Brace of the Fremont Eagles, Jayden Broadnax of the Garrett Railroaders and Mike Perkins and Elijah Malone of the Prairie Heights Panthers.
Honorable mention selections were Blake Egli of Westview, Joel Mast of West Noble, Bracey Shepherd and Braden Yoder of Lakeland, Myles Smith of Central Noble, Landen Jordan and Luke McClure of Churubusco, Kameron Colclasure of Fremont, Alex Thain of Hamilton and Braden Christlieb of Prairie Heights.
Westview and Churubusco both finished with 10-1 records in league play. Central Noble was 9-2, Prairie Heights and Angola 8-3, Fairfield 6-5, West Noble and Lakeland both 4-7, Eastside and Fremont both 3-8, Garrett 1-10 and Hamilton 0-11.
Churubusco (17-8) is the lone NECC team left in the suspended state tournament. The Eagles are slated to play Fort Wayne Blackhawk in the North Judson regional if the tournament resumes.
Other overall records were Westview 21-4, Central Noble 22-5, Prairie Heights 18-6, Angola 14-9, Fairfield 9-14, West Noble 8-15, Lakeland 7-17, Eastside 9-14, Fremont 8-16, Garrett 2-20 and Hamilton 1-20.
