BENTON — One of the area’s top players will be playing collegiate basketball close to home for the next four years.
Fairfield senior Caleb Wright announced Monday that he has committed to Goshen College to continue both his athletic and academic careers at the next level. The Maple Leafs play in one of the toughest conferences at the NAIA level in the Crossroads League.
“First off I want to say thanks to all of my friends and family for supporting and loving me through my high school career,” said Wright in a social media post. “I especially want to thank my mom and dad for encouraging and helping me chase my dreams the last 10 years. I wouldn’t be here without you. I also want to say thank you to both the Fairfield and the homeschool basketball communities for taking me in and supporting me.
“I most importantly want to thank God for allowing me to play the game I love for the last 10 years. He’s blessed me with an opportunity to play for a few more.”
Wright had one of the more unique prep careers, playing the majority of his time with the homeschool Benton Bucks program. While there, Wright shined, playing in 115 varsity games for the Bucks starting with his eighth-grade year. He averaged more than 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals a contest during that time, helping lead Benton to a top-20 ranking nationally and the national homeschool championship tournament on a couple of occasions.
While his skills on the court were apparent, college offers didn’t roll in as much for Wright due to the level of competition he faced at the homeschool ranks. That’s why with one year of eligibility remaining, he decided to make the switch from full-time homeschooling to taking enough classes at Fairfield to be apart of the basketball team.
The transition to high school hoops was not an issue for the senior, as he quickly became one of the best point guards in the Northeast Corner Conference. He finished with an average of 14.5 points, five rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals a game, which were similar to his numbers he had while playing at the homeschool level.
On top of that, he helped lead the Falcons to a 15-9 record, which was a plus-13 win differential from the season prior.
“Being able to show I can play against the public-school level and I can play against that type of physicality,” said Wright of what he wanted to prove by playing at the high school level. “Playing some of the top teams in the state like NorthWood and those kind of schools was definitely big I think to show that I can play at the public-school level as well.
“And, being able to play under coach (Derek) Hinen with all of his experience playing at the college level helped me with my recruiting as well.”
Goshen College coach Jon Tropf noted how Wright’s play at Fairfield showed that he was a talented player, regardless of the level of competition.
“We’ve gotten to see Caleb play a number of times over the last few years,” Tropf said. “What stands out is how much of a competitor he is and how he makes his teammates better. I think the fact he was able to seamlessly transition to Fairfield speaks highly of his talent, but also his leadership as a player. He will elevate our program because of traits like this. He’s a great young man. We’re glad to have him.”
The Maple Leafs had a young roster this year, but showed signs of improvement throughout the season. Although the overall record finished at 7-23, it was a four-win improvement from the 2020-21 campaign. With only one graduating senior as well, Goshen will have plenty of roster continuity to keep building the program up into a contender in the Crossroads League.
“Just the biggest thing was being close to friends and family still and having them be able to come out to games,” said Wright about choosing Goshen College. “Being able to play in the Crossroads is huge; that’s where I wanted to play in college my whole career, so I’m excited about that. (Coach) Tropf has them up and coming; I’ve loved getting to know the guys. They won twice as many games this year as they did the year before, so being part of a team that’s up and coming was exciting to me.”
