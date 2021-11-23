GOSHEN — Fairfield head coach Derek Hinen didn’t have too wait long for his first win during his first year leading the Falcons.
A game that was close for most of the night naturally came down to the contest’s final seconds at Fairfield High School in front of a crowd fit for high school basketball in Indiana. With the Falcons up two and just seven seconds remaining on the clock, junior Connor Wright had a chance to ice the game with two shots from the charity stripe.
Wright would miss both, setting up an opportunity for Wawasee senior Keaton Dukes to make a huge play for his team. Dukes streaked down the court and looked primed to put a shot up, but Wright — fresh off the failed trip to the line — got his hand on the ball before Dukes could get a shot off.
That play helped Fairfield hold on to defeat Wawasee 44-42. With Tuesday night’s win, the Falcons are just one win away from tying their entire win total from a season ago.
“That screams the ‘green zone’ for us right there,” said Hinen of Wright’s great defensive effort. “You just have to move on. Nobody wants to miss the free throws, but he moves on to the next play and finds a way to get a hand on the ball. I mean, that’s huge. I know a lot of players would probably hang their heads, and he was probably still disappointed in himself, but he still ended up making the game-winning play.”
According to Hinen, the ‘green zone’ refers to his team showing constant effort and energy for 32 minutes. Without that type of defensive effort they showed against the Warriors, the game could’ve gone very differently.
Early on, neither team could buy a bucket. Through the first quarter of play, both teams were tied at six a piece. The defensive energy on both sides was amplified and any open looks either team had weren’t falling.
Then, the three-ball started raining down for the Falcons. Wright knocked down a trey to put Fairfield up 9-6, and that lead continued to swell as the second quarter went on. Connor’s brother, Caleb, got in on the act with his first points of the game to make it 12-8. After that, junior Seth Yoder knocked down back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to give Fairfield a commanding 10-point lead with two minutes to go before half.
On the opposite end, the Warriors struggled during the first half on offense. They only shot 28% from the field, but an NBA-range three-pointer at the buzzer by Wawasee senior Caden Welty cut Fairfield’s advantage to just six at halftime.
“We have a lot of young guys,” Wawasee head coach Jon Everingham said. “There’s a lot of inexperienced players out there, and I thought the first half kind of showed that. We fell behind, but we took a punch, and we came right back at them. … Basically in the first half, we played passive, and any time you play passive, you’re going to get beat.”
That passive play began to stop in the second half for the Warriors with how well Dukes started offensively. The senior scored nine points in the first three minutes of the third quarter to give his team a 26-24 lead.
The momentum seemed to be flipping to the Warriors after opening the second half on an 11-3 run, but Fairfield senior Braedon Helms hit a huge shot to tie the game on the next offensive possession. From there, Fairfield senior Owen Miller would knock down a couple three-pointers late in the third to give his team a 34-29 advantage going into the final quarter of play.
Once again though, Everingham’s Warriors fought back to tie the game at 34, highlighted by a big three from Jon's son, freshman Maddux Everingham. It seemed like every time Fairfield found a bit of breathing room, Wawasee scratched and clawed its way back.
“We would’ve liked to have come out on top (Tuesday night),” Everingham said. “But if we continue to put ourselves in these positions, we are going to be just fine. We’re going to be a good basketball team.”
Perhaps the biggest difference maker on the court during the final few minutes was Fairfield’s Caleb Wright. After a sluggish three quarters, the senior scored eight points late in the fourth.
“He struggled for a bit, but he’s going to get there,” said Hinen of Caleb. “This was his first public high school basketball game. So, I’m sure the nerves were a little amplified for him, but he just handled it so well. You just can’t say enough about his character, and the way he still found a way to help us win at the end.”
Caleb’s final two points of the game put the Falcons up three with just over a minute to go. Forty-five seconds later, Miller put Fairfield up 44-39 with two free throws of his own.
Wawasee battled back again to within two, but Connor Wright’s great defensive play for Fairfield ended up being the difference.
Dukes led all scorers with 17 on Tuesday night, with Welty coming in behind him with eight points for Wawasee. For Fairfield, Caleb Wright only shot 2-of-11 from the field, but still ended up leading the team with 11 points along with Miller. Helms added nine points and six rebounds for the Falcons.
“I’m just really proud of this team,” Hinen said. “Wawasee just battled. They’re a really good team, and a really well-coached team. They made nothing easy, especially at the end. We couldn’t get the ball in; we turned it over and missed free throws. But those are all things we can work on, and it’s a lot better to work on some of those things after you get a win.”
