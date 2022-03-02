TOPEKA – Two sectional games were played at Westview High School Wednesday night, and the Warriors somehow found themselves represented in both.
Well, sort of.
The first game of the night between Fairfield and Bremen got off to an odd start when the Falcons – the designated road team – brought their home uniforms instead of their away. Because of that, head coach Derek Hinen’s group had to head back to the locker room and change into the only away uniforms available in the building: Westview’s.
The minor hiccup brought on a pair of technical free throws, both converted by the Lions, in addition to possession. After Bremen senior Tony Hardin knocked down a jumper, the Falcons were down 4-0 just 20 seconds into the game.
Once Fairfield settled into its Northeast Conference foe’s jerseys, the Falcons quickly took control of the contest. They went ahead 10-9 early in the second quarter as part of a 12-0 run that saw the Falcons lead by as many as 10 in the frame. Fairfield would go on to beat Bremen, 53-42, to advance to Friday’s Class 2A Sectional 35 semifinals.
“Our team just did an excellent job of getting back into our ‘green zone’ after that start,” Hinen said. “The guys weren’t worried about it. They played confident, stuck to the game plan, stuck to what they needed to do. It was a huge pickup for us that we were mentally right and mentally prepared. They didn’t get shaken, and we were able to get right back into the game pretty early there.”
Following the early game adversity, the Falcons (15-8) took its first lead over Bremen (12-11) after a ‘3’ from senior Caleb Wright put them ahead 7-6 late in the first quarter.
Bremen held a slim 9-7 advantage at the end of one, but that’s when the Falcons put together 12 unanswered points to lead 19-9 with 4:10 left in the second quarter.
Senior Caleb Wright had five of those points, while senior Owen Miller (3), junior Connor Wright (2) and senior Braedon Helms (2) added contributions to the flurry as well.
“The biggest thing when it comes to building leads is not trading buckets,” Hinen said. “I think sometimes when we play well offensively, we don’t play with as much intensity on defense. But we didn’t do that during the second quarter. We were able to score the ball, but then we were also able to back it up with some stops, get rebounds and do the type of stuff that wins games.”
Heading into the second half, Fairfield was able to maintain a comfortable lead behind some big shots from Miller.
The senior hit back-to-back three-pointers to hand the Falcons a 26-15 advantage with five minutes to go in the third.
The double-digit lead remained until the final two minutes of the third frame when the Lions went on a 7-0 run to trim Fairfield’s 10-point lead to three with less than a minute remaining until the fourth quarter.
The Falcons desperately needed a basket on their final offensive possession of the period, and sophomore Tyson Frey delivered. Following a miss, Frey grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back up in traffic. He’d convert, giving the Falcons a 31-26 lead heading into the final eight minutes of the game.
Both Frey and Helms combined for 16 points down low Wednesday night, each having a big hand in the nine offensive rebounds that led to some important second-chance baskets.
“They just have a goal to go get some rebounds for us, especially on the offensive end,” said Hinen of Frey and Helms. “With us playing zone, it can be hard to pick up defenders and grab rebounds, but they were really, really good. They had to have had a combined 17 or 18 rebounds between them, and that’s impressive for them to be able to get that done.”
In the fourth quarter, up 33-29, Caleb Wright hit a clutch three-point shot that helped ignite an 8-0 run for Fairfield in the middle of the final quarter.
After Fairfield’s lead swelled to 41-29, Bremen got to within six with 2:25 left, but the Falcons would hold on behind a 7-of-8 effort from the free-throw line down the stretch to advance.
Fairfield saw Caleb Wright lead his team with 19 points, Miller finished with 15 and Helms added 10.
The Falcons will now play Eastside (24-1) Friday night at 7:30 p.m. from Westview High School after the Blazers took care of Westview, 42-32, Wednesday night. The Falcons fell to Eastside twice in the regular season.
