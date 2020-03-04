TOPEKA — Fairfield had the play it wanted. The outcome just wasn’t what the Falcons desired.
With 1.8 seconds left Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the IHSAA Class 2A Westview Sectional boys basketball tournament game between Fairfield and Bremen, sophomore Owen Miller made an inbounds pass to sophomore Braedon Helms on the block. Time expired with no basket being made and the Lions escaped with a 44-43 victory.
“It’s a set play,” said Falcons coach Randy DeShone of the final play. “We ran it well. I felt we got fouled. They didn’t call it. He got bumped pretty good.”
Fairfield’s 2019-20 season came to an end at 9-14 while Bremen (6-17) moved on the sectional semifinals to meet Central Noble (21-4). The Cougars bested Eastside 61-40 in Wednesday’s second game.
The Falcons, competing in Class 2A for the first time since 2010-11, and Lions traded the lead back and forth down the stretch.
With 56 seconds to go, senior Nolin Sharick’s rebound basket put Fairfield ahead 43-42.
Bremen took a 44-43 lead after the Lions worked the ball around and found sophomore Carson Miler with a pass over the top of the Falcon defense and he converted.
“They made a great play,” DeShone said. “We gave up a flash to the block. They caught it, turned and scored.”
Bremen coach Jerry Smith complimented Miller’s low-post play.
“He’s got nice moves,” Smith said. “As he gets older, he’s going to get stronger.”
The Lions were down 14-6 in the first quarter and 35-27 in the third quarter.
“We’ve been in that situation before,” Smith said. “We seem to run into these dry spells where we can’t put the ball in the ocean.
“(Coming back) is hard to do. We did it tonight, but you don’t want to count on that. The kids have never given up on me. We play in the (Northern Indiana Conference) and we’ve been down before and they just come back. I told them to keep battling and settle down a little. We actually looked inside more tonight than we ever did.”
Fairfield committed five or its 17 turnovers in the third quarter.
“We get a six- or eight-point lead, we make a few crucial turnovers or miss a shot and they make a little run a get back in it,” DeShone said. “They did that the whole game. Obviously, they closed it at the end and made some big shots.”
Bremen made seven 3-pointers — three by senior Reece Willis, two by sophomore Tony Hardin and one each by Miller and sophomore Trevor Devine.
The Lions were paced in scoring by Hardin (14 points), Willis (12), Miller (9) and Devine (9).
Fairfield’s attack was led by Sharick (14) and Owen Miller (8).
Fairfield scored the first eight points of the second half — a layup by senior Bryce Willard, Sharick, Willard again and senior Justin Bontrager — for a 35-27 advantage three minutes into the third quarter.
The Falcons took a 35-33 lead into the fourth period. The 6-0 Bremen run included two free throws by Hardin and layups by Devine and Carson Miller.
Bremen used a 10-4 to end the second quarter to forge a 27-all tie at halftime. A 3-pointer by Willis with three seconds to go in the period was the tying basket.
Willis (9) and Hardin (7) were the scoring leaders for the Lions in the second quarter while Owen Miller (5) and Sharick (5) paced the Falcons.
The first half featured a dozen 3-pointers — six for each team.
Triples for Fairfield were dropped in by Owen Miller (2), Sharick (1), Bontrager (1), junior Dalton Cripe (1) and junior Holden Blosser (1).
Willis (3), Hardin (2) and Carson Miller (1) paced Bremen in first-half 3-pointers.
The game opened with three made 3-point shots — Bremen’s Hardin then Fairfield’s Sharick and Owen Miller.
Bolstered by Sharick’s five points, the Falcons were up 9-5 at the close of the first quarter.
Willis accounted for the Lions’ other three points in the opening period.
The Falcons ended the season with a four-game losing streak. The Lions have now won two straight after losing nine in a row.
“We’ve gotten a lot better from the beginning of the year until now,” DeShone said. “I’m very proud of the kids. We had great senior leadership. All six seniors are very positive kids and great people. They’re going to have great lives.
“I’m a better person for having been able to coach these kids.”
Graduation will take Wednesday’s starters Bontrager, Sharick, Willard and Riley Behles plus Cade Gall and Bryce Hunsberger.
Bremen 44, Fairfield 43
Bremen — Carson Miller 4-7 0-2 9, Ty Feldman 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Devine 3-7 2-2 9, Tony Hardin 4-8 4-4 14, Reece Willis 4-11 1-2 12, Connor Hundt 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Czarnecki 0-1 0-0 0. Team: 15-35, 7-10, 44.
Fairfield — Owen Miller 3-7 0-0 8, Bryce Willard 2-3 0-0 4, Nolin Sharick 6-9 1-2 14, Riley Behles 0-1 0-0 0, Justin Bontrager 2-4 0-0 5, Dalton Cripe 2-3 0-0 5, Braedon Helms 1-1 2-2 5, Holden Blosser 1-1 0-0 3, Cade Gall 0-0 0-0 0, Bryce Hunsberger 0 0-0 0. Team: 17-29, 3-4, 43.
Bremen 5 21 6 11 — 44
Fairfield 9 13 8 8 — 43
3-point goals: Bremen (7-20) — Willis 3-8, Hardin 2-5, Miller 1-3, Devine 1-4; Fairfield (7-17) — O. Miller 2-5, Cripe 1-1, Helms 1-1, Blosser 1-1, Bontrager 1-4, Sharick 1-4, Behles 0-1.
Fouls (fouled out): Bremen 8 (none); Fairfield 10 (none).
Rebounds: Bremen 12 (C. Miller 3); Fairfield 17 (Blosser 5).
Turnovers: Bremen 10, Fairfield 17.
Officials: Craig Hirsey, Ronnie Branch, Kameron Fiechter.
Records (next games): Churubusco (15-6) vs. Westview (21-3), Bremen (6-17) vs. Central Noble (21-4) in Class 2A Westview Sectional semifinals Friday, March 6, 6 p.m. and following; Fairfield (9-14).
Other game: Central Noble 61, Eastside 40. Record: Eastside 9-14.
