GOSHEN — The Fairfield girls and West Noble boys basketball teams advanced in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament Wednesday in a pair of games at Fairfield High School. The host Falcons knocked off the Chargers, 53-44, in the girls game, while West Noble led wire-to-wire for a 44-30 victory in the boys game.
The Fairfield girls advance to play Angola in Friday’s semifinal at Angola at 6 p.m. Following that game will be the West Noble boys playing the Hornets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS: FAIRFIELD 53, WEST NOBLE 44
After having lost a couple of games earlier this year in which they led going into the fourth quarter, Fairfield (11-5) was able to hold on to knock off West Noble (13-4).
“We picked up a few teams earlier on when we got (other teams in) quarantines; some stronger programs like Columbia City, for example,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “They pushed us, Northridge pushed us … I told (our players) as we were going through that it would pay off at some point.”
It was a defensive battle between the two teams in the first half, with the score being 6-5 in favor of the Falcons after the first quarter. It was a 15-13 Fairfield lead with less than 10 seconds remaining in the half, but the Falcons made five-straight free throws — two from sophomore Brea Garber and three from sophomore Bailey Willard — to take a 20-13 advantage into halftime.
In the third quarter, two of Fairfield’s seniors helped extend the Falcon lead. Mackayla Stutsman had the first two field goals of the half to push the lead to 11, and then Kayla Miller scored all seven of her points in the game in the frame. Most of those points came from the free throw line after she was fouled following offensive rebounds. Fairfield led 44-35 after three quarters.
“Kayla had kind of a breakout party, knocking down free throws, being active,” Garber said. “Nice to see some seniors step up for us.”
West Noble would cut the deficit to six points at times in the fourth, but could never get closer.
The Chargers were led offensively by senior Lilly Mast’s 14 points. Sophomore Mackensy Mabie had eight points, senior Nichelle Phares seven, sophomore Jazmyn Smith and junior Sherlyn Torres five each, senior Erin Shoemaker three and senior Taytlynn Forrer two. They will host Hamilton in an NECC consolation tournament game Thursday.
“Credit to (Fairfield): they did a nice job, they executed their game plan,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. “We had our opportunities. We didn’t execute all the way through. I’m not sure what the deal was … one of those games, I guess.”
Meanwhile, Fairfield was led by Garber’s 13 points. Brooke Sanchez had 12 points, Willard 10, Stutsman eight, Miller seven and Laney Faldoe three.
BOYS: WEST NOBLE 44, FAIRFIELD 30
West Noble (5-3) coach Ethan Marsh made sure to reiterate to his team to enjoy every victory after some Charger players were a little upset in how they played Wednesday.
“You just have to savor all of (the wins), especially in a tournament-style … if you’re still playing on the right side of the bracket, then that’s a good sign,” Marsh said.
West Noble sophomore Zach Beers started the game strong for his team, scoring six of the team’s 10 first quarter points. He would finish the game with eight points.
“He’s got some moves in him,” said Marsh of Beers. “He can do something when he catches it and when he’s aggressive. Sometimes he just thinks too much. He’s only a sophomore in his eighth game now, so we’re getting there.”
A long scoreless stretch for Fairfield would ultimately cost them, as they went nearly 10 minutes in the first half without a point. During that stretch, the Chargers would turn a 6-6 tie into a 20-6 advantage.
“I think we missed four pretty much wide-open layups, so going into the half, that was kind of a big difference maker,” Fairfield coach Randy DeShone said.
The Falcons were led on offense by Braedon Helms’ eight points. Anders Revoir had seven, Owen Miller and Lincoln Penrose four each, Carter Nicolai three and Dalton Cripe and Casey Murray two each.
Fairfield (1-9) is going through a rough year currently. DeShone said he’s focusing more on the individual player development, which should in turn lead to team success eventually. They visit Lakeland on Thursday in a tournament consolation game.
“You look at the little individual things that we’re doing and how players are getting better,” DeShone said. “You just keep watching that, keep learning the game and working on your skills.”
Sophomore Austin Cripe started heating up for West Noble in the second and third quarters. Cripe would finish with a game-high 20 points, with 14 of those coming in the middle two frames of the game.
“I don’t think he played the sharpest game at all, but if that’s his bad game, then I think he has an incredibly high ceiling,” said Marsh of Cripe. “And, we do think he has an incredibly high ceiling. He just keeps showing up and kind of raising the bar for himself.”
Fellow backcourt mate Brockton Miller would then put the game on ice, scoring eight points in the fourth quarter to help get the Chargers lead to 21. Fairfield would close on a 7-0 run. Miller finished the game with 10 points.
Also scoring for West Noble on Wednesday was junior Julio Macias with four points and sophomore Ayden Zavala two points.
