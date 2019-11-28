NAPPANEE — Aaron Wolfe had plenty of reasons to be thankful on Thanksgiving Day after a successful high school boys basketball season opener against the Lakeland Lakers Wednesday night in the Panther Pit.
The NorthWood Panthers, coached by Wolfe, overcame a sluggish start before clicking on all cylinders and cruising to a 75-43 win.
Among the things the NorthWood mentor was pleased with in the opener were two game-changing scoring runs in the first half, the number of Panther players that saw action in the contest and the defense his team played on Lakeland’s top player junior Brayden Bontrager.
“The first quarter of the first game of the season and the first quarter of the first sectional game are two of the most difficult to play,” Wolfe said. “ We did not start the first period tonight well.”
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead at 7:35 of the opening stanza on a free throw by junior Ben Vincent, but didn’t score again until 5:13 by which time the Lakers were up 6-1. NorthWood regrouped by running off 12 unanswered points for a 13-6 advantage with 2:33 left in the frame.
“I’m proud of how our experienced players understood the situation and didn’t panic when we fell behind,” Wolfe said.
NorthWood was leading 15-8 at the end of the opening period. Lakeland closed the gap to three points (15-12) on a basket by junior Mason Douglas and two free throws by junior Bracey Shepherd.
The Panthers responded to the challenge with a 15-0 scoring run for a 30-12 lead with 4:36 left before halftime.
Bontrager poured in 379 points a year ago to lead the Lakers in scoring. He was limited to one point Wednesday night.
“We have seen Bontrager play better,” Wolfe said. “He is certainly capable of hitting some of the shots that he missed tonight.”
The Laker junior was 0-for-11 from the field.
Despite the job of holding the Lakers to 43 points, Wolfe saw some area where he feels NorthWood could do better on defense.
“We need to be a little more consistent on defense,” he said. “Defensive stops lead to scoring opportunities and those opportunities can lead to scoring runs.”
The Panthers used their aggressive defense to create some easy baskets in transition. NorthWood had 13 steals with senior Brock Flickinger and sophomore Cooper Wiens each credited with four.
Wolfe credited the play of guards senior Trent Edwards and Vincent as one of the keys to the easy baskets.
“Every program in the state of Indiana would like to get easy baskets in their transition game, Wolfe said. “Our guards took advantage of the opportunities. We created spacing and that opened some other things.”
Vincent was a benefactor of the spacing as his teammates found him open in the corner for 3-pointsers. Vincent was 4-of-8 from beyond the arc on the way to a game-high 19 points.
“You have to give credit to the guys for finding Ben when he was open,” the coach said.
Edwards was 8-of-9 shooting from the field as he tallied 17 points for the winners. Senior Jason Borkholder chipped in with 13 points to give the team three players in double figures.
Wolfe was able to work a total of 15 Panthers into the game, including freshmen Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch,
“Being able to play that many guys in a varsity game is something,” the coach added. “Seeing the younger guys getting some action will benefit both the players and the coaching staff in the future.”
Raasch played 12:55 in the contest, scoring seven points in his varsity debut. Brenner played 6:14 in his fist varsity contest.
One area the coach mentioned where he would like to see some improvement was personal fouls. NorthWood was whistled for 23 infractions with Vincent and Wiens ending the game with four fouls apiece.
“We have some room for improvement there,” Wolfe said. “We need to adjust to how the game is being called.”
Shepherd was 9-of-14 form the charity stripe as he netted 16 points to top the Lakers. Senior Brayden Yoder added seven and classmate Kolton Taylor five.
NorthWood 75, Lakeland 43
LAKELAND — Carson Aldrich 1-3 0-0 3, Mason Douglas 3-6 2-2 9, Bracey Shepherd 3-8 9-14 16, Kolton Taylor 1-3 3-4 5, Colton Isaacs 0-2 2-2 2, Brayden Bontrager 0-11 1-3 1, Clinton Bowes 0-1 0-0 0, Brayden Yoder 3-6 0-0 7, Blake Sturdivant 0-2 0-0 0. Team: 11-43 17-25 43
NORTHWOOD — Neez Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Ian Raasch 2-3 3-5 7, Cade Bennett 0-2 0-0 0, Brock Flickinger 2-2 0-0 4, Ben Vincent 6-12 3-7 19, Trent Edwards 8-9 1-1 17, Ethan Evers 0-0 0-0 0, Jamarr Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, Brock Bontrager 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Wiens 2-3 0-0 5, Jason Borkholder 5-8 3-4 13, Andrew Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Schwartz 1-2 0-0 2, Josh Stratford 0-1 0-0 0, Caden Graham 1-1 0-0 2. Team: 30-50 10-17 75
Lakeland 8 12 15 8 — 43
NorthWood 15 25 21 14 — 75
3-point goals: Lakeland 4-20 (Aldrich 1-2, Douglas 1-3, Shepherd 1-3, Yoder 1-4, Bowers 0-1, Isaacs 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Bontrager 0-4). NorthWood 5-16 (Vincent 4-8, Wiens 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Schwartz 0-1, Brenner 0-2). Fouls: Lakeland 18, NorthWood 23. Rebounds: Lakeland 24 (Bontrager 7, Douglas 4, Taylor 4); NorthWood 35 (Borkholder 5, Flickinger 4, Jackson 4, Wiens 4). Assists: Lakeland 7 (Bowers 3); NorthWood 10 (Edwards 4, Flickinger 3).Steals: Lakeland 4, NorthWood 13 (Flickinger 4, Wiens 4). Turnovers: Lakeland 15, NorthWood 12. Records (next games): NorthWood (1-0) meets Heritage Christian Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Bud Brown Classic at Muncie Burris. Lakeland (0-1) hosts Fremont Friday, Dec. 6. JV score: NorthWood won 65-23. (NorthWood: Cade Brenner 14, Ian Raasch 13 points, Neez Smith 11. Lakeland: Christian Troyer 14).
