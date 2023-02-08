SYRACUSE — Wawasee boys basketball coach Jon Everingham will be stepping down from his position at the end of the season.
Everingham first told his team of the news Monday night. The first public comments about the matter from Everingham then came Tuesday night in a story posted to the school’s website following his team’s 58-30 win over Elkhart Christian.
A statement from the Wawasee Community School Corporation Wednesday officially confirmed the news.
“On Monday morning, February 6, 2023, Wawasee High School boys basketball coach, Jon Everingham, met with school administration to inform them of his decision to step down as coach at the end of the season,” the statement read. “Coach Everingham has contemplated this decision for some time and after having conversations with his family and loved ones, decided this was the best time to step away from basketball.”
Wawasee is currently 7-12 on the season with three regular season contests remaining before the postseason. Everingham has a 60-101 overall record during his six-plus seasons in Syracuse and a career mark of 153-188, which includes two prior head coaching stints at Argos and DeKalb.
He’s led the Warriors to three Class 3A sectional championship game appearances in the last four seasons, coming up short in all three title games.
“Over the last few weeks, I realized my time coaching here would be completed and wanted to make sure the message to my team, and the reasons in which I made the decision, came directly from me,” said Everingham in a statement. “I have had an amazing 20-year coaching career and worked with and for some of the best in the business at Grace College, Trine University, Prairie Heights High School, Goshen High School, Argos High School, DeKalb High School, and here at Wawasee High School.”
Everingham continued, “I love coaching basketball and building relationships with young people and the competition basketball provides. Coaching basketball has always been about building young men up to be great husbands, fathers, and productive community members. I'm proud of all of my players, both who they are becoming and who they've become.”
Less than 24 hours after Everingham had told the team of his resignation, a “letter to the editor” published in Ink Free News with accusations against him, claiming he had put players through mental and physical abuse in practices, showed favoritism towards certain players and tried to recruit kids from other school districts to join Wawasee. The letter was signed with an anonymous name.
Both the school corporation and Everingham denied that these claims were the reason why Everingham was stepping down as coach.
“Coach Everingham’s decision to step away is unrelated to this letter and was made well before publication,” Wawasee’s statement read. “... Our preliminary investigation into the allegations raised in the letter to the editor have shown those facts may have been misportrayed or misconstrued. We stand in support of Coach Everingham, and all of our Wawasee staff and coaches, and we are thankful for their time, effort and commitment."
“I would like to reiterate that my decision to resign has not been affected by any outside influences and was my decision to make,” Everingham added.
Everingham is a 1994 Goshen High School graduate. He was a sophomore on the last GHS boys basketball team to win a sectional in 1992. Coincidently, Wawasee’s next game is Friday at Goshen, which is the final Northern Lakes Conference game of the season for both teams.
“I would like to thank my wife and family for all their love and support over the last seven years as the basketball coach,” Everingham said. “Our journey together as a family has not always been easy professionally, but one that I will cherish and be thankful for many years to come. I would like to thank my coaching staff for their loyalty, commitment to our program, and support of my family and me. I have been blessed and fortunate for all the love and support as the coach here at Wawasee over the years.
“During my tenure here, I have felt supported by Wawasee Community School administration. I would like to thank Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer, Athletic Director Brent Doty and Principal Geoff Walmer for their support of our program, our team, and myself. I am truly walking away knowing that I have their full support for me personally and professionally.”