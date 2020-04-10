NAPPANEE — NorthWood basketball standout Trent Edwards will continue his career at Bethel University next year. The news was announced on social media Friday afternoon.
“I really liked their school and I’ve kind of been involved with Bethel since I was younger; kind of grew up in their backyard,” Edwards said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play for them, and I really like their coaching staff and team.”
Edwards led NorthWood in both points and assists this past season, averaging 15.6 points and 3.5 assists per contest. The Panthers went 18-6, winning the Class 3A, Sectional 21 championship before the IHSAA canceled the remainder of the basketball tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a bittersweet ending to the season for Edwards in more ways than one. In the sectional championship game against Wawasee, Edwards was injured in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game. It ended up being the final game of his high school career.
Although he was disappointed in the ending, Edwards reflects on the 2019-20 season fondly.
“Definitely sad it’s over; little disappointed how it ended. I wish we could’ve played more; I wish I could’ve played my last game as a Panther,” Edwards said. “But I’m definitely happy with where we ended. I loved the team this year and I loved how we played; how we played together. It was just a really fun season overall.”
Edwards didn’t commit to Bethel as soon as they offered, but rather waited for more offers to come in before choosing the Pilots.
“It was stressful at times, definitely,” said Edwards of the recruiting process. “In the end, it paid off, though. But there were definitely times I was really undecided on where I wanted to go and what I wanted to do. In the end, it worked out.”
Edwards said NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe helped a lot with his recruiting.
“Coach Wolfe helped me a lot with emailing other coaches and stuff like that; just keeping in touch, keeping up to date with what they were looking for and where they were at with their recruiting,” Edwards said.
Wolfe said Edwards has left an impact far greater than on-court success at the school.
“Trent has been instrumental in this our program and team,” Wolfe said. “He represented himself so well on the floor but also off the floor. He will be a player our young players will remember for years to come."
Wolfe also said there’s only room for improvement for Edwards.
“Bethel is getting a player who is improving and versatile,” Wolfe said. “He is a great leader that can impact the game in multiple ways.”
Edwards hopes to bring his team mentality to the Pilots program over the next four years.
“I’m a committed guy who’s program-based; not really looking at himself, but looking at how he can make the team better and help them win,” Edwards said.
