TOPEKA — Fairfield knew that Eastside possessed the ability to slash to the basket.
The Falcons saw that when the Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball teams met Jan. 8 in Butler with the Blazers winning 53-34.
It was more of the same Tuesday in the first game of the IHSAA Class 2A Westview Sectional boys basketball tournament, a.k.a. Sectional 35 as Eastside beat Fairfield 48-30.
The Falcons trailed by as many as 12 in the third quarter and cut the gap to eight at 29-21.
“Coming into the game we talked about stopping their drives,” said Fairfield coach Steve Hall. “You’ve got (junior Gabriel) Trevino and a few others — (junior Hugh) Henderson — driving to the basket uncontested.
“There are many times when we could have taken a charge. We just didn’t finish.”
The Blazers took a 32-21 lead into the fourth period and never led Fairfield (2-18) get closer than 11 in the final eight minutes.
Eastside was led offensively by Trevino (19 points), Santino Brewer (12) and Owen Willard (11).
Pacing the Falcon attack was juniors Braedon Helms (6) and Owen Miller (6) and sophomores Lincoln Penrose (5) and Carter Nicolai (5).
Dalton Cripe — Fairfield’s lone senior — tallied two points.
Fairfield closed the second quarter on a 6-0 run and trailed 20-13 at halftime.
Hall served as head coach in Fairfield’s final seven games of 2020-21 after the resignation of Randy DeShone.
“(The players) went through a lot this year,” said Hall. “Over the last couple three weeks at least these guys came in and played hard. In practice, they were going after it better than what I saw earlier in the season.
“I’m just proud to be a part of Fairfield basketball. I’m anxious to see what we can get corrected going into next season. There’s a great group of kids here.”
Eastside (16-7) advances to play Bremen (9-13) in the first semifinal on Friday, March 5. The second semifinal will feature the winner of Prairie Heights (3-18) vs. Churubusco (18-4) game against the winner of Central Noble (23-1) vs. Westview (16-6). Those two contests are slated for Wednesday, March 3. The championship is slated for Saturday, March 6.
2A WESTVIEW SECTIONAL
First Round
Eastside 48, Fairfield 30
Eastside — Owen Willard 4 3-4 11, Nicholas Snyder 0 0-0 0, Santino Brewer 3 5-5 12, Hugh Henderson 0 0-0 0, Gabriel Trevino 8 3-3 19, Hayden Gardner 0 0-0 0, Caeden Moughler 1 1-2 3, Clayton Minnick 1 0-0 3, Liam Franz 0 0-0 0, Kyle Yoder 0 0-0 0, Reece Myers 0 0-0 0. Team: 17 12-24 48.
Fairfield — Tyson Frey 2 0-2 4, Lincoln Penrose 2 1-2 5, Owen Miller 2 0-0 6, Braedon Helms 3 0-0 6, Dalton Cripe 1 0-0 2, Carter Nicolai 2 0-0 5, Noah Hochstetler 0 0-0 0, Casey Murray 1 0-0 2, Carter Kitson 0 0-0 0, Braylon Chupp 0-0 0, Seth Yoder 0 0-0 0, Cohen Custer 0 0-0 0. Team: 13 1-4 30.
Eastside 13 7 2 16 — 48
Fairfield 7 6 8 9 — 30
3-point goals: Eastside (2) — Brewer 1, Minnick 1; Fairfield (3) — Miller 2, Nicolai 1.
Fouls (fouled out): Eastside 6 (none); Fairfield 13 (none).
Rebounds: Eastside 14 (Willard 5); Fairfield 18 (Helms 6, Frey 4).
Turnovers: Eastside 9, Fairfield 23.
Officials: Joe Rudolph, Kirk Robinson, Brett Ratcliffe.
Records (next games): Bremen vs. Eastside (16-7) Friday, March 5 in semifinals of Class 2A Westview Sectional; Fairfield (2-18).
