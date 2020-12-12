SOUTH BEND — Four-straight turnovers to start the game was only the beginning of the issues for the Goshen boys basketball team in a 68-50 loss to No. 5 (Class 3A) South Bend Saint Joseph Saturday on the road.
The RedHawks wound up having 10 turnovers total in the first quarter and 15 in the first half. The Indians utilized a full-court press to its advantage, which led to many of those Goshen turnovers.
“We can’t simulate in practice that energy and effort that they bring,” said Goshen coach Michael Wohlford about the Indians’ press defense. “The size that they bring; just the difficult passing lanes they take away. … They have great depth and really good players that have played varsity for four years. It’s a difficult matchup for us.”
“I think that had a little bit to do with it,” added St. Joseph coach Mark Johnson on his team’s press defense causing the Goshen turnovers. “I don’t know if they were expecting that because, my whole life — even at (South Bend) Riley and LaSalle — we weren’t really pressing teams; we’re more of a half-court team. But (pressing) was something that we wanted to work on.”
St. Joe’s star player, senior guard JR Konieczny, did not start the game, with Johnson saying he didn’t start because “we thought we’d mix some things up.” The Notre Dame signee made his first appearance less than two minutes in, though, and did not come out again until the game was out of reach late in the fourth quarter.
Konieczny showed off what makes him one of the best high school players in the country, finishing with 31 points and seven rebounds. He also had help around him, as junior Cole Hatkevich scored 11 points and senior Connor Litka had nine.
“One of the things of if you’re going to have a really good team: you have to be smart enough to know who the best player is,” Johnson said. “Then you’ve got to have somebody that refuses to lose. And then you’ve got to have somebody to come in there that just says, ‘I’m going to be the guy that makes all five of these other guys better.’ And, that’s kind of what we look for. … (Konieczny) didn’t force many shots, and I was pretty happy about that. I thought we played well.”
After trailing 39-18 at halftime, Goshen came out on fire to start the second half. They made three-consecutive ‘3’s’ as sophomores Deecon Hill, Quinn Bechtel and Hill again connected from long distance to trim the Indians lead to 12.
“We had to see this as a learning experience,” said Wohlford was his message to his team at halftime. “We have to learn within the game; you can’t take each game as a separate entity. They all have to be part of our development because we are playing kids that have never played a varsity game before this year.”
Goshen would cut the deficit to 11 a minute later, but that is as close as the RedHawks would get to St. Joe the rest of the game. The Indians took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter and then opened the frame on an 11-0 run, pulling ahead by 27 and putting the game on ice.
Although he struggled to score against the much larger Indians team, Goshen junior guard Drew Hogan would finish with 11 points and nine assists, the latter of which was a season high.
“Drew’s a smart player,” Wohlford said. “He’s a competitive kid; he knows what to do and how to make the right plays. He’s just a great teammate. He’s found his mojo … we need other kids to get to his level because he’s a great player.”
Hill ended up leading the team in scoring with 16 points. While the sophomore has relied on the 3-point shot most of the season, Wohlford was happy with how more aggressive Hill played on Saturday than in the first three games.
“I thought his effort was a little better in all areas of the game,” Wohlford said. “He rebounded better. He even fouled a couple of times because he was playing hard, which is a huge sign for him. He’s a sophomore, so we’re developing these kids. I’m happy with Deecon not just because he shot well, but because he did some other things.”
Rounding out the scoring for Goshen was Bechtel with nine points, senior Isaac Sawatzky and junior Zach Subera with four points each, senior Blak Wiess with two and junior Brandon Rivera with one.
The RedHawks (0-4) host South Bend Clay on Tuesday.
“Every game has to be a learning experience,” Wohlford said. “You can’t leave any game behind. You have to take something from it, win or lose. Unfortunately, right now, they’re losses. But we’ve played great teams and there should be a ton of teaching and learning points within every game. I hope we show some improvement Tuesday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.