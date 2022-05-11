One of the area’s top basketball players has earned himself an opportunity at a Division I college after a top-tier career at Wawasee High School.
Keaton Dukes made it official Wednesday, signing his papers to become a preferred walk-on at Purdue Fort Wayne while surrounded by friends and family.
“It’s great,” said Dukes of his signing day. “A month ago, I thought I was done playing basketball. I had kind of called it quits, and I was ready to move on. This just so happened to fall in my lap. It’s a great opportunity, and I’m excited that (Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Jon) Coffman and his staff provided me with the chance to keep playing.”
Dukes will join a program fresh off of a 21-12 (15-6 Horizon League) season that ended two conference tournament wins shy of an NCAA Tournament appearance last season.
The former Wawasee standout contemplated a few offers from different NAIA and Division III programs, but none of them truly felt like the right fit for him.
Because of that, he was prepared to put basketball behind him before he got the call from Coffman and the Mastadons.
“As soon as I got down to (Purdue Fort Wayne), I knew it was the place I wanted to be,” Dukes said. “The culture that Coffman has built, the coaching staff, the players. It all just felt like home to me.”
From a basketball perspective, Dukes has been the go-to guy for the Warriors over the past few seasons. He’s a versatile player who is known for his scoring ability, his defensive prowess, and a competitive spirit that showcased itself every time he took the court.
Dukes has been regarded as one of the Northern Lakes Conference’s best, earning All-NLC honors his junior and senior seasons. He averaged 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game his junior season, while putting together 14.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG and 1.7 APG during an injury-shortened senior campaign.
Dukes is used to being the player that makes things happen for his team. At Purdue Fort Wayne, he’ll have a much different role initially. While it’ll be an adjustment, he’s excited to get started within the program.
“I won’t need to be the main guy there, which I think will be nice,” Dukes said. “It’ll be a different change of pace. I’m excited to play my role. I think it’s something I’m ready for. I’m ready to be done having all the pressure, and I’m excited for the experience as a whole.
“I’m just looking forward to being a great teammate and bringing that energy. I’m going to be in and out between playing and not playing, so I just want to be a great teammate during the games and make everybody else better during practice. I want to do whatever I need to do to fill my role.”
Additionally, Dukes will study business marketing at Purdue Fort Wayne where he hopes to some day start a career within the business side of apparel and fashion companies.
JACOBS CHOOSES OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
The desire to play college basketball wasn’t really there for former Northridge basketball player Blake Jacobs before his senior campaign.
But as the season progressed, so did his desire to further his athletic career beyond high school.
“Before the basketball season, I was only thinking about going to college and not playing,” Jacobs said. “But then I got into the season, and I just started to realize that I didn’t think I could imagine my life without playing a college sport.”
As the desire continued to build for Jacobs, he began making visits to different schools in search of the right fit. Among several offers, he considered Manchester University in Indiana, Hiram College in Ohio and Chatham University in Pittsburgh. Saint Francis University in Illinois and Holy Cross College in South Bend also were heavily considered by the Northridge big man.
However, none of those places stood out the way Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio, did. Jacobs made the decision to become a part of the program, committing to the university earlier this month. He’ll officially sign with the Polar Bears Friday.
It’ll be a moment Jacobs hopes to remember for quite some time.
“I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity,” Jacobs said. “I remember when my oldest brother played college football at the University of Indianapolis, and I just remember all the people being there for his signing, and it was so cool to me. I’m excited for it. I invited both the girls and boys basketball teams to be there. They’ve always been there for me, they’ve supported me, and they’ve seen what I’ve done. I’m gratefully appreciative of them, so I just want everyone to be there.”
At Ohio Northern, Jacobs will be coached by a couple of people with strong ties to the Elkhart County community.
Head coach Neal Young – who spent time as the Goshen College men’s basketball head coach from 2014-2017 – was hired in April after a stint as head coach at Covenant College in Georgia from 2018-2021.
Additionally, another former Goshen College men’s basketball head coach in Jon Tropf will be an assistant on the sidelines for Young.
Jacobs was recruited by Tropf, so his addition helped make the decision for Jacobs even easier.
“In a sense, it helped,” Jacobs said. “I know Tropf. He’s a good coach, and he’s a culture coach, and that’s what I love about both Tropf and Young. It was more of a school decision, but I do love the coaching staff, and I think they’re going to have a great thing going on in the Ohio Athletic Conference.”
Jacobs is a prototypical gritty player who will bring an incredible work ethic and basketball IQ to the Ohio Northern program. At 6’5”, he was Northridge’s main player in the post over the last couple of seasons.
During his senior year, he led the Raiders in the paint by averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. His efforts earned him a spot on the All-NLC team following the season.
According to Jacobs, his time under head coach Scott Radeker at Northridge truly prepared him for what’s to come next at the college level.
“Coach Radeker has really prepared me as both a player and a man for the next step in my journey,” Jacobs said. “When I came in as a scrawny, little freshman, he showed me the ropes. As a man, he’s changed me completely from owning up to my mistakes to becoming a better leader.
“As a player, he’s done wanders for my game. He had me in the gym every day shooting. Working on my ball handling, my dribbling. He was one of those people that was very real with me and told me what I needed to do to play at the next level. I really listened to him, and now I’m getting an opportunity to play in one of the best D-III conferences in the country.”
Jacobs’ role on the court may change from high school to college, but he believes he’ll bring instant value in whatever way the Ohio Northern coaching staff use him in the coming years.
“I feel like I’m a relentless player,” Jacobs said. “I’m not going to back down from anybody. I feel like that’s a trait a team has to have. There always has to be a player that’s willing to go head-to-head with anybody. ONU’s getting a fierce competitor that hates to lose. I bring versatility as well being able to play not only the five (position), but the three, four and five.”
While at ONU, Jacobs will pursue a degree in business marketing for life after basketball.
YODER SIGNS WITH JUDSON UNIVERSITY
Westview’s Mason Yoder was an offensive juggernaut for the Warriors during his high school career, and now he’ll have the chance to bring that offensive potency to the collegiate ranks.
In late March, Yoder committed to Judson University in Elgin, Illinois. He made it official with a signing last month at Westview High School.
“It’s awesome,” said Yoder of the opportunity to play college basketball. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do pretty much my whole life. People always say it’s a dream come true, but it really is.”
Yoder’s collegiate future came down to Dawson Community College in Montana and Judson. Two of the biggest factors that weighed into his final decision were being closer to home and the relationship he had built with Judson men’s basketball head coach Bruce Fields.
“From the first time Coach Fields and I talked, it was an instant connection,” Yoder said. “I knew I wanted to go there from the first time he started recruiting me. He just really stood out to me as a person, and I think he can develop me as a player. He played overseas, and he played at the Division I level, so I really think he can help me develop.”
Judson is in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, but the school plays non-conference games with nearby colleges like Bethel and Grace.
Having his family and friends presented with the opportunity to watch him compete played a role in Yoder’s decision to sign with the Eagles.
“Bethel’s only 45 minutes from my house,” Yoder said. “It’ll be nice to have all of my friends and family come watch me play because of that.”
Yoder was Westview’s top scorer during the 2021-22 season, averaging 21.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. That effort earned him All-NECC honors.
During his junior year, he helped lead Westview to a 16-7 record by averaging 14 PPG and 4 RPG.
“(Westview head coach) Rob Yoder pushed me every day in practice,” Yoder said. “Every single day, he didn’t let me have one possession off. I think that’ll translate into college always going 100 percent and giving 100-percent effort. I gave my best all the time, because that’s what Rob expected of me. It’s been built into me.
“As a player at Judson, I think my effort level will help them a lot on defense. I can guard multiple different positions from the one to the three. But I also think I can help them as a scorer. Just to come in and put up points every night.”
Also while at Judson, Yoder will be extending his education by studying business management during his time at the university.
